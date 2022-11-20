ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Proposed budget's impact on Eau Claire homeowners being calculated

By By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The city’s 2023 budget is slated for approval Tuesday, but how much it will change tax bills for Eau Claire property owners is not yet known.

As of Friday, the city’s financial staff — some currently coping with seasonal illnesses — were still doing calculations and awaiting some final numbers needed to figure out the exact tax rate for next year’s budget.

“The referendum slows it down, too,” said Kitzie Winters, city finance director.

During the Nov. 8 election, 63% of Eau Claire residents approved adding about $1.45 million in new property taxes next year so the city could create 15 new public safety jobs.

That raised the total amount of property taxes the city anticipates collecting for its 2023 budget to $49.9 million. That’s about $3.16 million more — an increase of over 6% — than the property taxes the city has in the current year’s budget.

Prior to the referendum, the city had only planned a $1.71 million increase for next year, bringing its total property tax collection to slightly under $48.5 million.

Without a referendum, Eau Claire is bound by state-imposed caps that limit local property tax increases for operational expenses to be proportional to a city’s growth through new construction. (Taxes that go toward paying off city debts are not subject to the same strict cap.)

Eau Claire’s value increased by 3.42% through new construction projects finished during 2021 — the year by which 2023’s property tax increase is indexed to.

Even though that is rather good growth, Winters said the $1.04 million in new property taxes don’t cover rising costs of running the city. Among those increasing costs are utility bills, water treatment chemicals and employee expenses including health insurance premiums and raises.

In addition to property taxes, the city budget also includes borrowing, charges for services, state aid and other revenue sources.

All told, the proposed budget for 2023 has $154.3 million in total spending, which includes the public library, health department and capital projects.

That’s a 9.2% increase on the $141.3 million in spending in the 2022 budget.

The Eau Claire City Council will hold a public hearing on next year’s budget during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight.

On Tuesday afternoon, the council is scheduled to vote on the 2023 budget, complete with the tax figures that Winters’ staff is working to complete.

While the overall property tax rate for the city is still being calculated, Winters said the part of it tied to the referendum appears like it will be slightly lower than initially estimated.

Prior to Nov. 8, the city had estimated the referendum would add $22.55 per $100,000 of property value to homeowners’ tax bills. Now Winters is forecasting the impact will be closer to $20 in property taxes on $100,000 worth of value.

Other business

Also during this week’s City Council meetings:

• Setting city fees and license costs for 2023 is slated for a public hearing tonight before a vote on Tuesday. Increases proposed for next year include 50 cents more for daily admission at Fairfax Park Pool, higher rental rates for ballfields and Hobbs Ice Center, raising prices for Health Department inspections and licenses, and adding a fee for taking compost from the city’s brush site.

• Citing a need to improve hiring, retention and morale for city employees, a number of changes are proposed to the pay plan and benefits. Among those is an increase in vacation time for nonunion employees. Currently it takes five years of service for employees to move from 80 hours of annual vacation time to 120 hours. That vacation time increase will happen after one year of service under the proposed change. Vacation time increases for employees who reach higher years of service at certain other milestones are also being increased.

• A policy on nepotism that had prevented close family members from working in the same division in the city government is slated to be changed. If approved Tuesday, the policy change would allow those family members to work in the same division, as long as one is not in direct authority of another.

• Boosting weeknight and Saturday city bus service on routes primarily used by UW-Eau Claire students is set for approval on Tuesday. A contract that would boost the university’s contribution to Eau Claire Transit — including $110,000 more for the remainder of the current school year — is to be voted on by the City Council.

• Negotiating strategy to potentially buy the small U.S. Bank drive-thru building, 131 S. Farwell St., between City Hall and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is scheduled for closed session discussion tonight. Signs with U.S. Bank letterhead seen in the empty teller windows Friday at the drive-thru location state it will be permanently closing on Dec. 1. For years the city has sought to turn the site into a plaza between the two local government buildings.

• An agreement — in negotiations since late 2018 — allowing the refuse company (previously Advanced Disposal, currently GFL Environmental) that owns Seven Mile Creek Landfill to increase the size of the garbage piles there is scheduled for a vote on Tuesday. The Seymour Town Board voted in favor of the agreement earlier this month and it is expected to go to the Eau Claire County Board in December for a final vote of that group.

• The final plat for the future Country Jam festival grounds, an indoor event center and neighboring lots for other businesses is on Tuesday’s agenda for a vote. The new development is being created on 166 acres of land at the southwest corner of Highway T and 20th Avenue.

