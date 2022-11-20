ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Braelon Allen shares reaction to Wisconsin's official posting of HC position

Braelon Allen talks about Wisconsin moving on from Paul Chryst and what his hopes are for the program moving forward. After the 2-3 start, the Badgers named their defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. While Allen refrained from mentioning it by name, he is likely referring to...
MADISON, WI
FOX Sports

Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Milwaukee Bucks down Portland Trail Blazers, 119-111

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from 17th game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Milwaukee took a first-half lead and never let it get away as the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers 119-111 Monday. It was the first game of a four-game road trip for the Blazers (10-7), who will likely play each of the games without Damian Lillard (calf). Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a history of putting up big numbers against Portland, led Milwaukee (12-4) with 37 points. He made 16 of 24 shots from the field (0 of 1 on a 3-pointer and...
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Zach Wilson is officially out as the Jets starter

The New York Jets have officially benched quarterback Zach Wilson after his dreadful performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Things can change quickly in the NFL and Zach Wilson has learned a crucial lesson the hard way. After a dumpster fire performance against New England on Sunday that saw Wilson decline to take responsibility for the poor performance of his offense, the New York Jets have benched him ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason

We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
CHICAGO, IL
