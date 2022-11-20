Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Related
"He's just so tough to guard. It took all five of us to guard him!” - Blazers star explains how hard it is to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anfernee Simmons shared high praise for the Bucks superstar.
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton to the G League.
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers.
Exploring Possibility of Jae Crowder to Milwaukee Deal
Forward Jae Crowder could be on the move to the Milwaukee Bucks as we get closer to a trade.
Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls
Could the Chicago Bulls be a fit for Jae Crowder? Bleacher Report believes so.
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen shares reaction to Wisconsin's official posting of HC position
Braelon Allen talks about Wisconsin moving on from Paul Chryst and what his hopes are for the program moving forward. After the 2-3 start, the Badgers named their defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. While Allen refrained from mentioning it by name, he is likely referring to...
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Milwaukee Bucks
DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls will try to win back-to-back games when they visit the Bucks.
Bucks President Peter Feigin on state of team
Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin talks with Steve “Sparky” Fifer topics including..Bucks playing without key players because of injury, cream color jerseys banned by NBA, future promotions with the Bucks, and a new store opening at Fiserv Forum
FOX Sports
Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home.
Milwaukee Bucks down Portland Trail Blazers, 119-111
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from 17th game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Milwaukee took a first-half lead and never let it get away as the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers 119-111 Monday. It was the first game of a four-game road trip for the Blazers (10-7), who will likely play each of the games without Damian Lillard (calf). Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a history of putting up big numbers against Portland, led Milwaukee (12-4) with 37 points. He made 16 of 24 shots from the field (0 of 1 on a 3-pointer and...
”The NBA should be watching!” - Mike Budenholzer suggests the league should toughen rules to protect Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Bucks head coach wants to protect his star from hard fouls.
Richard Jefferson gives his thoughts about Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent incident in Philadelphia
Former NBA Champ Richard Jefferson shares his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo's antics after the loss to the 76ers
Former NBA player defends Giannis Antetokounmpo amidst the "ladder incident"
Giannis got some support from Chandler Parsons revolving around the post-game drama in Philly.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 37 points as Bucks find their form and top Trail Blazers
The Milwaukee Bucks improved to 12-4 on the season with a 119-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 37 points while four other players scored in double figures. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 29 points on 12 of 23 shooting. The Bucks looked like themselves ...
This potential Lakers trade target is no longer available
While the Los Angeles Lakers overall record is not great, there has been some momentum with the team in the last few weeks. If things continue to go the right direction, the front office may more seriously consider making a trade that improves the team. A Russell Westbrook trade seems...
BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Celtics Game
Jayson Tatum has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
Zach Wilson is officially out as the Jets starter
The New York Jets have officially benched quarterback Zach Wilson after his dreadful performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Things can change quickly in the NFL and Zach Wilson has learned a crucial lesson the hard way. After a dumpster fire performance against New England on Sunday that saw Wilson decline to take responsibility for the poor performance of his offense, the New York Jets have benched him ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason
We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
FanSided
296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0