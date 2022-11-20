Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Police: 7 arrested while executing "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say seven people were arrested during the execution of a "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis Tuesday.The Minneapolis Police Department's SWAT team executed the warrant on the 2900 block of Logan Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.MPD said six men and one woman were arrested, and the six men were booked into the Hennepin County Jail "on outstanding warrants and narcotics charges."Two of the people arrested attempted to hide in the attic during the search, police said. The SWAT team used pepper spray to force them out.The search was part of an "ongoing narcotics and weapons investigation," according to MPD.
fox9.com
MPD asks public help locating two abducted children
(FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is using social media to ask the public’s help in locating two children that it believes were abducted earlier today. According to police, Shaniya Nicole, 18, was on a court ordered supervised visit with her children Ayla Jackson, 3, and Messiah Bailey, 1, when she illegally left the supervised visitation with both children in her custody.
fox9.com
Driver who killed Minneapolis protester in 2021 sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the incident that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped as part of the deal.
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area
A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
fox9.com
Bloomington police investigate shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses. Police did not provide any additional details...
Twin brothers caught with more guns while on probation for modifying guns with auto sears
MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin brothers in the metro area have pleaded guilty after they were found to be in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition while being on probation for a separate weapons conviction, according to officials. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Quantez Demarco Ward and Cortez Demario Ward, both 19 years old, pleaded guilty on Monday to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and illegal possession of ammunition as a felon, respectively. At the beginning of the year, both brothers were charged in Hennepin County District Court for modifying firearms with auto sears. They pleaded guilty to those charges and...
fox9.com
Nicholas Kraus sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly crash
The man who drove a car into a group of protesters, killing one person, in Minneapolis in June 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in October to two of the three charges against him: second-degree assault and second-degree murder in the crash that killed Deona Marie Knajdek on June 13, 2021.
fox9.com
Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
Teenage driver shot before crashing into Woodbury garage, 2 suspects sought
WOODBURY, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy was shot before he crashed his vehicle through a residential garage in Woodbury late Monday afternoon.City officials say officers were called to the 500 block of Lake View Drive at about 4:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting and crash.The boy was found inside a vehicle with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," along with another teenage boy who was not hurt.Two suspects, who police say knew the two teens inside the vehicle, are said to have fled the area on foot after the shooting. A "disagreement" preceded the shooting.Officials describe both suspects as "Black males." One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had white text on the back, along with gray paints, black shoes and a mask with a camouflage pattern. The other suspect wore a black puffer jacket, dark athletic pants with white stripes, and white shoes.The shooting led Washington County officials to put out a "CodeRed emergency call" that advised area residents to shelter in place. Officials say there is no longer any threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury
An altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting and crash in Woodbury on Monday afternoon. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. of a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. Police...
Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store
Prosecutors in Wright County allege a 44-year-old Saint Bonifacius woman stole thousands of dollars worth of cash while working at a Target store in Monticello. Sue Ann Kolb is charged with Wright County District Court with one count of theft. According to the criminal complaint, the store's asset protection manager...
fox9.com
Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
kfgo.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
Deputy opens fire in Red Wing shooting
RED WING, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a deputy discharged their weapon Tuesday in connection with a traffic crash in Red Wing. According to the City of Red Wing, a deputy with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office found a damaged vehicle in a city owned parking lot along Levee Road. The deputy said they believed the vehicle was involved in a crash. A man was seen walking away from the crash, and then shortly after, the deputy requested "emergency assistance from other officers." The deputy said over the radio that shots had been fired.
Charges: Faribault police captain used officer's squad computer to illegally look up son's personal information
FARIBAULT, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota police captain faces criminal charges after he allegedly accessed a state database illegally to find personal information about his son.Fifty-four-year-old Neal James Pederson, of Geneva, was charged Monday with three gross misdemeanor crimes: one count of misconduct by a public officer, and two counts of unauthorized computer access.The criminal complaint, filed in Rice County, states that a Faribault police officer noticed on Sept. 1 that her squad car computer had a query related to Capt. Pederson's adult son.This was reported to Chief John Sherwin, who then watched surveillance video that showed Pederson enter...
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina
Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall
EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
Minneapolis gas station targeted by smash-and-grab burglar for 2nd time in 2 months
MINNEAPOLIS – A south Minneapolis gas station was targeted yet again by a smash-and-grab thief.Surveillance video from Sunday morning shows the criminal busting a hole through the front door of the Lyn Refuel Station, located off West 36th Street and Lyndale Avenue South. The thief made off with about $1,200 worth of tobacco products.Back in September, someone crashed their car into the store and grabbed whatever they could. No word of any arrests in either case.
Comments / 0