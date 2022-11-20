ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Chairman Transferred to Undisclosed Location After Death Threats

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Courtney Pedroza/Getty

A top Maricopa County election official has been moved to an undisclosed location over safety concerns following the midterm elections. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates confirmed on Sunday that he was transferred and provided a security detail after workers at the Arizona county elections office faced months of escalating death threats that made it increasingly difficult to do their job. Gates, a Republican, has faced particular backlash as a vocal critic of false election claims spurred by Trump’s election denialism in 2020. Gates’ transfer comes on the heels of a particularly volatile gubernatorial race in the swing state, in which Trump-backed MAGA candidate Kari Lake lost to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs. So far, Lake has refused to concede the race. On Monday, hours before she was projected to lose, an attorney for Lake’s campaign allegedly called Maricopa County to warn the office of “a lot of irate people out there” that their campaign “can’t control,” according to The Washington Post . And just last week, a dozen people were seen hurling insults at Gates during a meeting of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors—reportedly at the behest of Lake, according to Fox10 .

Lynne Caniglia
3d ago

These mindless people think because their choice lost there has to be a reason other than no one else wanted your choice. Jesus, go get a child a meal that can’t get one at home. Go tend to a dog or cat in shelter. Give them some love too. Do something constructive other than threaten killing someone doing their job. OR go see a psychologist for help

Veronica Zawodniak
3d ago

Poor man & his family. This is KARI LAKE LOST!!! She's a sore LOSSER !!! But this kind of violence threats is UNAMERICAN!My prayers for this man & his family"s safety. God bless peaceful power.

idowhatido
2d ago

No sympathy here….what about the SC justices whose families have to endure the senseless liberal mobs in front their homes, which is illegal by the way

arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
lynnwoodtimes.com

Arizona AG candidate Abe Hamadeh sues election officials

PHEONIX, AZ, November 23, 2022—Republican attorney general candidate Abraham “Abe” Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against his Democrat opponent Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Recorders and Board of Supervisors in all 15 counties within Arizona, alleging “errors and inaccuracies in the management of some polling place operations, and in the processing and tabulation of some ballots” in the 2022 Midterm General Election.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Demands Resignation of Maricopa County Officials Following 2022 General Election

The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) blasted Maricopa County Election Officials for allegedly breaking the law during this election cycle and demanded that the officials involved resign from their positions. “After taking an absurd and unnecessary amount of time to count ballots, we are now finding Maricopa County election officials may...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
lynnwoodtimes.com

Arizona Attorney General Office alleges unlawful General Election

PHEONIX, AZ, November 21, 2022—In an official letter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright representing the Elections Integrity Unit of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, she demands a plethora of election information from Maricopa County officials relating to voting machine problems that raise concerns to the “lawful compliance with Arizona election law.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month’s election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa, the state’s most populous county, finished counting the last remaining ballots and the state attorney general demanded that officials there explain Election Day problems some voters experienced. Arizona voters elected a Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, and gave Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly a full six-year term in office. But the race...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Second Arizona County Delays Election Certification in Protest

Mohave County has become the second Arizona county to delay certification of the November midterm elections after Cochise County did the same on Friday. In a Monday meeting, the Republican-controlled board of supervisors in Mohave were split on the vote to certify, with some members calling their vote a political statement to protest Election Day hiccups in Maricopa County, like printer malfunctions that Republicans have used as a scapegoat for their losses. The board did, however, vow to certify the election by the Nov. 28 deadline. Arizona law says that counties don’t actually have the power to reject election results or refuse to certify. After Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county, finished counting its ballots, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, Abraham Hamadeh, was trailing Democrat Kris Mayes by just 510 votes. That race will go to a mandatory recount after all 15 counties and the secretary of state certify the election. Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated Kari Lake in the gubernatorial race, and Democrat Mark Kelly was re-elected senator.Read it at Associated Press
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors

With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races

PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team

Correction: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates’s party affiliated has been corrected. He is a Republican. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) declined to concede governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs Thursday, raising concerns about the election process. The Associated Press and other outlets projected that Hobbs...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

