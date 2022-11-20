ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

PEACE BRO........
2d ago

It’s crazy to think that someone was able to get into a house stab to death one adult without alerting the others then stabbing 3 more and get out of the house without being seen, no evidence, DNA, nobody fought the person…..there’s something very strange about this case!…….

angels 2021
2d ago

my Heart goes out to all these families I know what there going through my middle son and his girlfriend was murdered last year on 8-1-21 miss them so much

The Associated Press

'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
