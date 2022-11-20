Read full article on original website
Idaho police probing student murders ask for patience as teams analyze 1,000+ tips, 103 pieces of evidence
Wednesday marked 10 days since four coeds were discovered stabbed to death inside their Moscow, Idaho, home, as the search for a suspect behind the horrific murders continues.
Idaho college murders: Police investigating tips that one victim had a stalker, but haven't verified info
Idaho police have "looked extensively" into tips that one of the victims brutally murdered at the University of Idaho had a stalker, but have not verified the information.
Idaho college murders: experts left 'stunned' by missteps in investigation
It has been 10 days since four Idaho College students were stabbed to death in their home -- and experts say investigators made missteps that could hurt the unsolved case.
Idaho police hold press conference 10 days after college student murders
Wednesday marked 10 days since the co-eds were discovered stabbed to death inside their Moscow, Idaho, home, as the search for a suspect behind the horrific murders continues
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students' murders
A 12-year-old dog was found skinned head-to-tail in Moscow, Idaho, just three weeks before four college students were murdered, but police say the two crimes are unrelated.
Idaho police may be probing whether killer hid in the woods before college coed massacre
Idaho police and FBI agents appeared to be investigating whether the University of Idaho killer may have hidden in trees behind the house lying in wait for his victims.
Idaho police decline to say why quadruple homicide was targeted: 'You're going to have to trust us on that'
Police are declining to say why they believe the murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13 were an "isolated, targeted incident."
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
Idaho police's expansion of crime scene could possibly mean attempt to uncover new evidence, official says
The chief of the nearby Washington State University Police reacted Monday to new reports surrounding the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
University of Idaho president addresses 'fear' on campus after quadruple student murder
The University of Idaho’s president said that campus security is their top priority after four students were brutally murdered.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Idaho murders: Police have 'cleared' phone calls victims made on the night of stabbings
Police said Sunday that they have cleared multiple phone calls that two victims of a Nov. 13 quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus made the night of the murders.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
Dog filleted, skinned three miles from brutal Idaho college murders weeks before: report
Moscow, Idaho, dog found filleted like a fish weeks weeks before four college students were knifed to death in a rented home near campus in a shocking quadruple homicide.
JESSE WATTERS: Students may not feel safe enough to come back until the University of Idaho killer is found
Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals what police have found so far on the murder of four University of Idaho students as information continues to unfold and questions still remain unanswered on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Idaho police expanding crime scene at site of college students' murders
Idaho State Police and the FBI cordoned off a wide area behind a home on Monday in Moscow, Idaho, where four college students were stabbed to death eight days ago.
Idaho police provide updates in press conference one week after brutal university murders
Police in Moscow, Idaho, held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the quadruple fatal stabbing of University of Idaho students.
Idaho university murders: Prosecutor seen entering house where four students were stabbed to death
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson was seen on Saturday entering the Moscow, Idaho, home where four students were killed on Nov. 13.
