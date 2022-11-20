ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 47

Scot Tomkinson
2d ago

Super Utopia Joe invited the World to come for Free in his campaign, We're pushing towards 3 million Illegals this year, Life is horrible where they came from, I guess it's worth trying................

Reply(10)
10
not_woke
2d ago

Why are we even trying to save these illegals ? Also , only a Mexican can down in 3’ of water crossing the border. I’d say put crocodiles in the river. Let’s make it interesting at least.

Reply(1)
6
Jon M
2d ago

Use 600 helium baloons. Just pop 1 at a time when and where you want to land. Keep an eye on wind direction. Welcome to America.

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Fox News

870K+
Followers
5K+
Post
687M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy