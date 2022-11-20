ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVrgC_0jHvMuJG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5Ktf_0jHvMuJG00
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Nev., on November 19, 2022.

AP Photo/John Locher

  • Sen. Rick Scott said GOP leaders had become too accommodating to Democratic leaders in Washington.
  • The Florida lawmaker spoke this weekend before the Jewish Republican Coalition in Las Vegas.
  • "Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," he said.

Sen. Rick Scott on Saturday said that Republicans should "stop compromising" with Democrats and criticized his party's leadership team in the upper chamber, accusing them of "routinely" caving in to President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

While speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition convention in Las Vegas this weekend, the Florida lawmaker — who last week was defeated in his challenge of Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as Senate GOP leader — said that the party's leadership had become too deferential to Democratic leaders.

And Scott made the case that Republicans didn't regain a Senate majority this year — accentuated by Republican Adam Laxalt's loss to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada — because the party hadn't articulated what they would do if elected to office.

"The people that win elections tell people what they're going to do and they're hellbent on getting it done," the senator said, noting that Republicans across the country wanted to see an agenda come from their leaders in Washington, DC.

"It's going to take a little while for the people in Washington to get the message, but they're going to get it. A new era where Republicans actually give the voters a positive reason for voting for them is coming," he continued to say. "I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win. It's happening all the time. This has got to stop."

The first-term senator, who chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 midterm cycle, said on Fox News shortly after the midterms that the election results were a "complete disappointment."

Scott during a Fox News interview last Sunday said that Republicans didn't perform as well as they'd hoped because the party acquiesced to Democrats on the bipartisan infrastructure bill , which he called "fake," and the bipartisan gun safety legislation . Both bills passed with sizable GOP support.

In his Las Vegas speech, Scott also brought up the federal budget deficit, inflation, and immigration, issues where he said Republicans should take a stronger stand against Democrats in Congress.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1382

dion eiche
3d ago

Scott that's why you and the Republicans are always losing you're not for the people all you do is start trouble especially you seems like you had the biggest mouth during the whole election and you haven't come up with one single thing you're going to do to help the American people not one

Reply(288)
691
John Cavin
3d ago

What happened to compromise? This crook should be in jail for stealing from Medicare and medicaid. He wants to steal from everyone he comes in contact with.

Reply(94)
480
dion eiche
3d ago

Republicans always put their pocket before the American people that's what they've been doing for 40 years

Reply(64)
307
Related
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

740K+
Followers
44K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy