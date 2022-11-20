Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
wvlt.tv
Roane State Community College responds to staff-wide email condemning LGBTQ+ club
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Roane State Community College sent a staff-wide email condemning the school’s LGBTQ+ club Tuesday, WVLT has learned from a college representative. Roane State’s president, Dr. Chris Whaley, released a statement shortly after the email went out. The original email was sent...
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Services provided by RAM will be free. Christmas trees delivered for kids in East Tennessee children’s Hospital. Updated: 14 hours ago. Tiny...
wvlt.tv
Free RAM Clinic coming to Coalfield
A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Tiny Trees program aims to give away 1,000 Christmas trees to ETCH patients this December. Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to ring...
wvlt.tv
Farragut teacher gives back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 10 years, Lynsey Flatford has been organizing efforts at Farragut High School to give back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. It’s a cause she’s passionate about because her daughter spent an extended period of time there getting treatment around the holiday season.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
