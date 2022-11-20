ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Police Search For Suspect Who Lit American Flag On Fire Outside Of Torrington Home

By Nicole Valinote
 6 days ago
Authorities are investigating after an individual set fire to an American flag that was hanging on a Connecticut resident's porch. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Angelique Johnson

Authorities are investigating after an individual set fire to an American flag that was hanging on a Connecticut resident's porch.

Officers in Litchfield County responded to a Torrington residence in the area of Church Street at about 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, after receiving a report that the flag was set on fire overnight, the Torrington Police Department reported.

Investigators determined that at about 2:10 a.m., an unknown male dressed in black walked up to the home and set the flag on fire, police said.

He left the scene while that flag was burning, according to the report.

The blaze left scorch marks on the front porch, but did not cause structural damage, police said.

"Officers believe the suspect targeted the American Flag itself and was not targeting the homeowners that were inside their residence at the time of the incident," police said.

Authorities asked anyone in the area who has video surveillance to call the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2090.

