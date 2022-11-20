Read full article on original website
SkySports
Max Verstappen says he could retire from F1 after Red Bull contract, aged 31: 'I want to do other stuff'
Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reiterated that his current Red Bull contract could be his last, telling Sky Sports he may retire aged 31 due to the amount of races and his desire to "do other stuff" Verstappen, 25, has just completed the most dominant season in...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo happier with Red Bull role than F1 2023 race seat as he gets set to return 'home'
Ricciardo, an eight-time race winner and one of the biggest names in the sport, will be off the grid next year after having his McLaren deal ended early, but a deal to keep him involved in F1 in some capacity is about to be finalised. Confirmed by Red Bull's bosses...
Formula 1 Announces New All-Female F1 Academy Series
Formula 1 announced on Friday a new all-female series called F1 Academy. The goal of the new series will be to help better prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of racing. To be clear, this isn't going to replace any of the current female racing series; instead, it will act as a Formula 4 series feeding into the higher ones.
Ousted F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin on Retirement: ‘Drink, Party on Yacht, Sleep It Off, Repeat’
GettyToday's lesson on Russian Oligarchy 101.
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Sebastian Vettel a 'class act' who will be missed, as Max Verstappen sets ominous bar for 2023
In his final post-race column of the season, Sky Sports F1 expert Martin Brundle toasts Sebastian Vettel's incredible career - and casts doubt on a Formula 1 return - while also reviewing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Max Verstappen's dominance that sets a mighty bar for 2023... Farewell Seb,...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi test: Ferrari finish 2022 on top as Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri make F1 team debuts
The one-day test - held two days after Yas Marina's season-ending race - was largely a tyre test for Pirelli's new 2023 compounds, while all 10 teams were also required to test young drivers in their second cars. That led to a jam-packed timesheet, with 24 drivers in action over...
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC
Zak Brown: McLaren Racing boss wants driver qualification rules changed
Formula 1 should change its driver qualification system to make it easier for IndyCar drivers to join the grid, says McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown. Red Bull were prevented from signing American Colton Herta for 2023 because he did not have sufficient points under governing body the FIA's 'super-licence' system.
Yardbarker
The Honey Badger is back – Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull
Fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo is back after his exit from Mclaren-Mercedes. The Australian has joined his former team, Red Bull, as a third driver after he failed to secure a starting seat on the grid. Aggressive overtakes, funny interviews and all-around cuteness has seen Ricciardo build a huge fanbase in...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton admits Formula 1 2022 one of his worst seasons but fans' support 'got me through'
Hamilton, in a surprisingly under-performing Mercedes, endured the first season without a win or pole position of his record-breaking F1 career in 2022, while his sixth place in the championship represents his lowest finish. At the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, where a lack of pace and a race DNF summed...
topgear.com
Dominant Verstappen can “absolutely” improve - Mika Hakkinen
Double world champ recognises double world champ, as Verstappen rounds off 2022 with a record 15th win. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Despite dominating the 2022 season and winning a record 15 races on his way to a second world title, Max Verstappen is yet to reach the peak of his powers, according to F1 legend Mika Hakkinen. Gulp.
dcnewsnow.com
Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull F1 team as test driver
Red Bull Racing announced on Wednesday it has signed Daniel Ricciardo as a reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, and potentially beyond. In the role he will assist the team with testing and simulator work, as well as some commercial activities. He will also be first in...
SkySports
Shaila-Ann Rao to leave role at FIA as interim secretary general for motor sport
Shaila-Ann Rao will leave her role at the FIA as interim secretary general for motor sport less than six months after being appointed. Rao, a former Mercedes employee, returned to the FIA in June to assist the new presidential team and help with the transitional period as new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took over.
Jeremy Clarkson Weighs In On F1 Legend Sebastian Vettel’s Retirement
... Read more The post Jeremy Clarkson Weighs In On F1 Legend Sebastian Vettel’s Retirement appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Red Bull Finishes The 2022 F1 Season With Yet Another Victory
Max Verstappen was named the 2022 world champion a few races ago, so when we tuned in this weekend, it was mostly to find out who would claim second place. In true Verstappen style, he pulled ahead and pretty much stayed there for the entire race, finishing nearly nine seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc.
qcnews.com
F1 to launch all-female race series in 2023
Formula 1 last week announced plans for the new F1 Academy, an all-female race series that’s set to launch in 2023 and serve as a driver development program for young female racers. Aimed at drivers currently in go-karting or other junior categories, the series aims to encourage more female...
SkySports
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto 'relaxed' over future amid sacking speculation
Mattia Binotto insists he is "relaxed" over his future with Ferrari despite speculation he is set to be replaced as team principal. Ferrari made an excellent start to the 2022 season as Charles Leclerc won two of the first three races, but their hopes of ending long waits for both the drivers' and constructors' titles faded as Max Verstappen and Red Bull ultimately dominated.
Report: Pep Guardiola Set To Extend Manchester City Contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to renew his contract with the Premier League club, per reports.
BBC
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Don’t Want to Sell Bellingham to Man City
For a while now, there’s been nothing really new in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga. We know Liverpool want him, but that other clubs may be interested as well—including clubs like Manchester City. And we know Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell but are likely to do so for the right price in 2023.
