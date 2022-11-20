ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CarBuzz.com

Formula 1 Announces New All-Female F1 Academy Series

Formula 1 announced on Friday a new all-female series called F1 Academy. The goal of the new series will be to help better prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of racing. To be clear, this isn't going to replace any of the current female racing series; instead, it will act as a Formula 4 series feeding into the higher ones.
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC

Zak Brown: McLaren Racing boss wants driver qualification rules changed

Formula 1 should change its driver qualification system to make it easier for IndyCar drivers to join the grid, says McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown. Red Bull were prevented from signing American Colton Herta for 2023 because he did not have sufficient points under governing body the FIA's 'super-licence' system.
Yardbarker

The Honey Badger is back – Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull

Fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo is back after his exit from Mclaren-Mercedes. The Australian has joined his former team, Red Bull, as a third driver after he failed to secure a starting seat on the grid. Aggressive overtakes, funny interviews and all-around cuteness has seen Ricciardo build a huge fanbase in...
topgear.com

Dominant Verstappen can “absolutely” improve - Mika Hakkinen

Double world champ recognises double world champ, as Verstappen rounds off 2022 with a record 15th win. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Despite dominating the 2022 season and winning a record 15 races on his way to a second world title, Max Verstappen is yet to reach the peak of his powers, according to F1 legend Mika Hakkinen. Gulp.
dcnewsnow.com

Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull F1 team as test driver

Red Bull Racing announced on Wednesday it has signed Daniel Ricciardo as a reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, and potentially beyond. In the role he will assist the team with testing and simulator work, as well as some commercial activities. He will also be first in...
SkySports

Shaila-Ann Rao to leave role at FIA as interim secretary general for motor sport

Shaila-Ann Rao will leave her role at the FIA as interim secretary general for motor sport less than six months after being appointed. Rao, a former Mercedes employee, returned to the FIA in June to assist the new presidential team and help with the transitional period as new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took over.
CarBuzz.com

Red Bull Finishes The 2022 F1 Season With Yet Another Victory

Max Verstappen was named the 2022 world champion a few races ago, so when we tuned in this weekend, it was mostly to find out who would claim second place. In true Verstappen style, he pulled ahead and pretty much stayed there for the entire race, finishing nearly nine seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc.
qcnews.com

F1 to launch all-female race series in 2023

Formula 1 last week announced plans for the new F1 Academy, an all-female race series that’s set to launch in 2023 and serve as a driver development program for young female racers. Aimed at drivers currently in go-karting or other junior categories, the series aims to encourage more female...
SkySports

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto 'relaxed' over future amid sacking speculation

Mattia Binotto insists he is "relaxed" over his future with Ferrari despite speculation he is set to be replaced as team principal. Ferrari made an excellent start to the 2022 season as Charles Leclerc won two of the first three races, but their hopes of ending long waits for both the drivers' and constructors' titles faded as Max Verstappen and Red Bull ultimately dominated.
BBC

'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Don’t Want to Sell Bellingham to Man City

For a while now, there’s been nothing really new in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga. We know Liverpool want him, but that other clubs may be interested as well—including clubs like Manchester City. And we know Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell but are likely to do so for the right price in 2023.

