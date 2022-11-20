ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Bham Now

5 beautiful reasons to head to Hattiesburg this December

Need a little Christmas? Looking for just the right backdrop for your holiday pics, or a sweet weekend getaway? Just 3.5 hours from Birmingham, Hattiesburg, Mississippi is the perfect place for all this and more. December in Hattiesburg is full of fun holiday events. Get your calendar now and start...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

The Springs Church of Collins fed more than 300 people

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Springs Church filled bellies and hearts Sunday afternoon, traveling from Collins to Hattiesburg and spreading fellowship and faith. Feeding the spiritual, mental and physical is the goal at The Springs Church of Collins. Leadership groups prayed before heading to service others. “Dear heavenly father,” said...
COLLINS, MS
WDAM-TV

Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Day of Community Blessings: Thanksgiving meal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several members of churches gathered at the C. E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg Sunday to have a day of community blessings over a Thanksgiving meal. Mt. Carmel Ministries has been having a Thanksgiving meal since 1987. This year, they decided to include everybody, gathering with...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for 7th Street shooting in Hattiesburg arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a wanted suspect on Monday. Police said Jerome Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault with the assistance of Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies. Strickland’s warrants were in connection to shooting at a […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Wiggins Police Department hosted its annual “Feed the Community” event to provide meals to families in need. The event took place at the community center. The department and volunteers have been putting on this event for seven years now. Deputy Chief Timothy Hill...
WIGGINS, MS
WJTV 12

Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Hattiesburg Woman Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Woman Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg woman was sentenced...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

CFD: Fire at Collins restaurant determined accidental, unintentional

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon completion of an on-scene investigation, the cause of fire at a locally owned restaurant has been determined to be none-suspicious, according to the Collins Fire Department. Personnel with both the City of Collins Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office worked together during...
COLLINS, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest 11/14-11/21

DUI – 1 Carless Driving – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville police searching for escaped burglar

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an escapee wanted on a warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling. Patrick LIndsey Graves, 24, ran from officers Tuesday near the intersection of E Avenue and Paulding Road. An extensive search, which included...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles

