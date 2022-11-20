ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect's defense team says in court filings. In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday,...
Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crime charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and left 17 others with gunshot wounds. Online court records showed that...
