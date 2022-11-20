ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered

By Rachel Menitoff, Nexstar Media Wire, Josh DuBose
Nexstar Test
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrcqp_0jHvLzgg00

( KTLA ) – Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise.

In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than 90 containers compromised every day. Images of train tracks near downtown Los Angeles littered with opened and empty packages showed the scope of the problem.

FILE – A train passes by as shredded boxes and packages at a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say dozens of handguns and shotguns were among items stolen by thieves who raided cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

“The Commercial Crimes Division detectives’ investigative efforts resulted in not just countless hours of surveillance, 49 search warrants, but also the recovery of more than $18 million worth of merchandise stolen from these cargo containers. Those containers were on trains headed to all points across the country,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

The 22 people arrested are now facing charges of burglary, cargo theft and receiving stolen property. Officials said they stored the stolen merchandise in their homes, cars and other warehouse facilities, and that they sold items in California and out of state.

Authorities also said that four storage locations that contained drugs and assault weapons were shut down.

“So, it gives you a sense of that those allegedly involved in these crimes were involved not just in thefts from these train lines, but much more broadly,” city attorney Mike Feuer said.

Robert Vega, owner of A&A Auto Wrecking, said he had a front-row seat to the train burglaries, as the railway runs in front of his business. Vega said thieves would climb aboard the cargo trains, break into containers and open up packages.

“It was a joke because these guys are hanging onto the trains while they’re running or they’re stopped. They have tools, they’re opening up the containers, throwing everything out. It was like a free for all,” Vega said.

In cooperation with the railroad company, LAPD said additional fencing, lighting, surveillance and foot patrols have improved the situation.

“So, at night you can hear the cameras go off when someone approaches the tracks… they’ll tell them to get off the tracks,” Vega said. “So, that’s working out pretty good.”

Police said they are still working to identify more people involved in cargo thefts, but believe they have completely shut down this particular group of thieves.

In a statement, Union Pacific said it has made considerable investments to strengthen security in Los Angeles, to ensure the safety of its employees and customers, and that it’s looking forward to working with law enforcement to see these cases through.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Suspects break open mailboxes at Montana Mail in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A group of suspects is wanted for targeting mailboxes in Santa Monica. The business owner targeted by the thieves is calling for justice after their mailbox store was broken into twice by the same suspects, with one of the incidents caught on camera. In one of the surveillance videos shared by the business owners, the suspect is seen using a hammer to smash open the mailboxes.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Burglars walk out of Eastvale home with safe

An Eastvale homeowner is asking for help after thieves broke into his home and stole a safe filled with money meant to pay off his father's medical and funeral expenses. The owner said his father-in-law, John Trieu, 70, died after a long battle against cancer two days before the burglary."We have a good amount of money in there," said homeowner Andrew Tsang. "We put it in the safe. Before we even had a chance to go to the bank, this happens. Everything is taken from us."According to Tsang, the burglary happened on Thursday, Nov. 17. His security camera captured one...
EASTVALE, CA
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

A suspect on probation was arrested for auto theft in Westminster

Over the weekend, a Westminster police officer located a parked stolen vehicle in a mobile home complex on the 14000 block of Magnolia. The suspect fled on foot into the flood control channel and into a back yard out of sight. A perimeter was established and both the Cypress Police...
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

Thieves bust open Santa Monica mailboxes

Two suspects are caught on camera busting open more than a dozen mailboxes. The business owner targeted by the suspect says it's the second time those guys stole mail from his Santa Monica business.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man sought in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
PALMDALE, CA
newsantaana.com

The Tustin police recovered a stolen truck, a gun and drugs from a felon

Tustin Police Department officers located an occupied stolen vehicle which had been in Tustin. The driver, a convicted felon, was in possession of a loaded handgun, a controlled substance, access cards belonging to other people, and other contraband. The driver was arrested for six criminal offenses, including four felonies, and...
TUSTIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy