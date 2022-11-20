ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Border Patrol agents complete eight-week 'rigorous training'

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065Lli_0jHvLynx00

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Tucson Sector recently hosted an emergency medical technician (EMT) course at Ft. Huachuca.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms it was part of an eight-week "rigorous training."

He says ten agents and four of the Tucson sector's law enforcement partners completed the training together.

All 14 graduated on Friday, Nov. 4.

As a result, they are now certified EMTs.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Missing father and son found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County inmate walks out of jail in case of mistaken identity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate was able to walk out of the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Tuesday, Nov. 22, thanks to a case of mistaken identity. A source at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 48-year-old Khalid Omar Rahman simply walked out of the jail after a corrections officer got him confused with another inmate.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Pima County jail faces 2nd inmate suicide in a week

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A Pima County jail inmate has taken his own life, making it the second suicide there in a week. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says corrections officers doing rounds discovered 40-year-old Amin Shaheed Muhammad Ali unconscious in his cell Sunday afternoon. Corrections officers and the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

COVID numbers rising in Arizona again

The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the COVID rate in Pima County is about 170 cases per 100,000 residents. Health officials said the number is probably much higher. "That number is probably under-reported and that's because if you do a home test and you're positive while you can...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in cell at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man being held at the Pima County jail reportedly hanged himself in his cell on Sunday, Nov. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, corrections officers conducted a security check on pod 1G in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and found the area was secure.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers

After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy