NFL world reacts to Commanders defender’s WWE-like tackle

By Arthur Weinstein
The Comeback
 3 days ago
Football is obviously a physical game, but Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway may have taken things too far Sunday.

The big lineman stopped Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce for no gain on a short pass early in the third quarter. Ridgeway then grabbed Pierce around the midsection, picked him up, upside down, and slammed him shoulder first into the turf.

To make matters worse, the whistle had already been blown when Ridgeway pulled off his WWE-worthy move.

Officials flagged the Commanders defender for unnecessary roughness.

“You could clearly hear the whistle, it was over,” Fox play-by-play announcer Chris Myers said. “That’s kind of a wrestling move, I’d say.”

“Almost like that full suplex, that’s just so dangerous,” added analyst Robert Smith.

While the Fox broadcast booth seemed in agreement the tackle went too far, fans on Twitter were in disagreement.

“I don’t really understand what’s so bad about this. The guy is wrapped up and won’t stop pushing. Gotta tackle him somehow,” tweeted one fan.

“Literally 0 reason to be doin that,” tweeted another fan.

“I don’t think big people should get flagged for doing things big people do! I mean so what John Ridgeway belly yo backed suplexed him. What else is an extremely large man to do?” tweeted Ryan Clark.

Debate apart, this one certainly led to a flag. But it did also perhaps get Ridgeway on the pro wrestling radar. If he does wind up there someday, he’ll be one of many, many football players to move to wrestling.

The post NFL world reacts to Commanders defender's WWE-like tackle appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

The Comeback

