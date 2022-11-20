Read full article on original website
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Slips on Chelsea Boots & Pops in Sharp Blue Suit at CMA Awards 2022
Mike Fisher brought tonal style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The former professional hockey player, accompanying wife Carrie Underwood, arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a navy blue suit. Fisher’s classic attire featured pleated trousers and a buttoned jacket, paired with...
Miranda Lambert Is Romantically Laced in Pink Dress & Invisible Heels at CMA Awards 2022 With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
The biggest names in country music are making their way to the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. tonight. Miranda Lambert led the way on the red carpet. The award-winning country music singer appeared alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert pulled out...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild
Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Women's Health
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Marry Her Secret Beau
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
womansday.com
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton "Stabs Her in the Back"
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Gives A Tour Of Her New Home
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s 43-year-old girlfriend Leticia Cline gave a rare full tour of her home in Kentucky after completely renovating it. Leticia invests in real estate and it has been three years of construction and remodeling on the 7,000 sq foot home. The video of the home looks stunning with dark wood floors and exposed brick walls in many of the rooms.
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Brings the Whole Family Along for Incredible NASA Tour in Houston
Carrie Underwood recently took a break from her Denim & Rhinestone tour to explore NASA’s Texas headquarters with her family. The tour brought the country music star to Austin and Houston this week, which meant she was right next to Two Independence Square, which is the site of the administration’s main operations.
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
Carrie Underwood Shut Down The CMA Awards Red Carpet In An Off-The-Shoulder Plunging Blue Dress With A Thigh High Slit—We’re Speechless!
Carrie Underwood truly turned heads when she walked the 56th Annual CMA Awards red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 9th – as her dress was one of the most breathtaking pieces of the whole night! We would expect nothing less!. Carrie Underwood’s 2022 CMA...
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease
Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]
