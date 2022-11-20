ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
DoYouRemember?

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Gives A Tour Of Her New Home

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s 43-year-old girlfriend Leticia Cline gave a rare full tour of her home in Kentucky after completely renovating it. Leticia invests in real estate and it has been three years of construction and remodeling on the 7,000 sq foot home. The video of the home looks stunning with dark wood floors and exposed brick walls in many of the rooms.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]
