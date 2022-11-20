ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

‘Don’t kill us, please’: Crash victims advocate for pedestrians, cyclists on World Day of Remembrance

By Regina Gonzalez
fox13news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
fox13news.com

Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam

TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough man threatened to burn down hospital for 'revenge,' deputies say

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Hillsborough man is behind bars after deputies said he planned to burn down a local hospital in an effort to the get attention of the FBI. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a family member around 11:30 p.m. Monday that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had left his Gibsonton home dressed in camo, and possibly armed with Molotov cocktails or a pipe bomb.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy