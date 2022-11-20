‘Don’t kill us, please’: Crash victims advocate for pedestrians, cyclists on World Day of Remembrance

Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
St. Petersburg man arrested after fleeing from deadly pedestrian crash in downtown area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police said a man fled after crashing into a pedestrian on Central Avenue – but later returned after a witness followed him. Now, he is behind bars, they said. The deadly pedestrian crash occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. According to St....
'A hero in my eyes': Retired Largo firefighter fighting for his life
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local hero needs your support. Retired Pinellas County firefighter Phillip Bailey is in the hospital fighting for his life. He was sick, caught COVID-19 and had his leg amputated. Bailey was a firefighter and paramedic for over 30 years in Pinellas County. "He was...
fox13news.com
Marine accused of killing man under overpass
A former US Marine is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. He was charged with murder, and a judge set his bond at $200,000 during a hearing.
fox13news.com
Former Marine threatened victim before killing under Tampa overpass, policy say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police said a former US Marine that has been charged with murder threatened the victim before and then followed through with it. Timothy McGovern is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. Prosecutors said he bought a gun at a pawn shop and three days later he used it to kill.
‘I’m lucky to be alive:’ Victims of traffic crashes urge people to slow down on World Day of Remembrance
Concerned community members walked along Gulf Boulevard Sunday with one message: slow down.
Mysuncoast.com
SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
Mom and teen arrested for deadly August crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested Nikia Killens, 17, and her mother, Eloda Hogan, last week on charges related to an August crash in St. Petersburg that killed two teenage passengers.
St. Petersburg mom, daughter arrested in connection to deadly crash
A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in August.
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
fox13news.com
Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam
TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
“It was chaos”: Polk County woman awoke to roof on fire, tied to other alleged arsons in Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a chaotic scene at a Polk County home Sunday morning, involving a stranger beating on the windows, firefighters and flames on the rooftop, according to a north Lakeland woman. The alleged arson victim did not want her name disclosed as she described her experience. “It was chaos,” she said. […]
Missing number trumps bullet wound for veteran who died without VA help he sought for a decade
Gregory Taylor tried to cut through government red tape for more than a decade but the issue outlived the veteran he was fighting to help.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough man threatened to burn down hospital for 'revenge,' deputies say
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Hillsborough man is behind bars after deputies said he planned to burn down a local hospital in an effort to the get attention of the FBI. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a family member around 11:30 p.m. Monday that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had left his Gibsonton home dressed in camo, and possibly armed with Molotov cocktails or a pipe bomb.
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website. Three people are...
fox13news.com
3 family members dead in double-murder suicide after dispute over eviction, Hernando sheriff says
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Deputies in Hernando County are still trying to piece together how a family dispute over an eviction led to a double-murder suicide in the Wellington subdivision of Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a recorded Facebook video that dispatchers got a call for help around...
Tampa police announce death of K9 Indo
Tampa police announced that retired K9 Indo died early Monday.
2 women, 1 man found dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said three people are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill on Monday.
Texas man suspected of hate crime arrested after firing shots outside Tampa bar
A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night after he yelled racial slurs and fired his weapon outside of a South Tampa bar on Nov. 21, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
WATCH: Police arrest man armed with boxcutter on Flight to Tampa
Newly released body camera footage shows the arrest of a man armed with a boxcutter aboard a flight to Tampa.
