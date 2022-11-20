Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHEC TV-10
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Plane made emergency landing on Wednesday at Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a tense moment at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday when a plane had to make an emergency landing. Several Rochester Fire Department trucks were on the scene to help and escort the plane to the gate. Monroe County officials say the Delta flight took off from Rochester but had to turn around just before 7 a.m. due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit.
WHEC TV-10
Man found dead in northeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
WHEC TV-10
MCSO investigate arson and racist graffiti in Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. – On Friday at 2:07 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex parking lot with spray paint. As a deputy pulled into the parking lot, both suspects ran west-bound towards Mason Road. The deputy saw a racial slur spray painted on a vehicle in the lot. MCSO established a perimeter as well as conducted a K-9 track and neighborhood canvas. They weren’t able to find the suspects.
WHEC TV-10
Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit Police rescue injured owl
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police officers made a special rescue on Wednesday. Officers received a call about an injured owl in someone’s yard. They were successfully able to recover the bird and hand it over to the Department of Environmental Conservation. It will now be taken to a wildlife rehab center.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized following Ripley St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man was shot overnight on Ripley Street. Police responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is currently in stable condition. There are no suspects in custody Saturday morning. Anyone with...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: RIT student Eric Alcantara
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County deputies need your help finding a missing RIT student, Eric Alcantara. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen by his roommate on Wednesday afternoon on campus. He was wearing a red jacket, black pants, a knit cap, black shoes with white accents, and carrying a backpack. He is 5 foot 1, has black hair, has brown eyes, and he is 19 years old.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies in ATV crash in Victor on Thanksgiving
VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. State Police say Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home and failed to return. After relatives couldn’t reach him by phone, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
WHEC TV-10
Man killed in incident involving a bulldozer in Livingston County
LEICESTER, N.Y. – Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a man was killed in an incident involving a bulldozer. This happened on a farm off Dunkley Road in Leicester. Deputies are at the scene investigating. News10NBC will update the story as we learn more.
WHEC TV-10
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
WHEC TV-10
Thousands run and walk in Webster Turkey Trot
WEBSTER, N.Y. — Thousands of people took part in the annual Webster Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day at Webster Park. Runners who we spoke with say it feels good for them to get out and enjoy a race before eating a big meal. “It’s been a tradition. Some of...
WHEC TV-10
Runners and walkers participate in Feast Thanksgiving Day race in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People got a head start to their big feast by burning some calories on the streets of Rochester on Thanksgiving. It was the annual Feast Thanksgiving Day walk and run. People could choose to run either two or five miles. They could even do it completely virtually.
WHEC TV-10
Annual Walk a Milestone encourages people to step forward to better mental health
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Registration is underway for the Compeer Rochester 3rd Annual Walk A Milestone fundraiser being held November 21-27, 2022. Walk registrants can choose how to participate in the hybrid event: in-person, virtually, or both. The in-person walk begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26; the virtual walk can be done any time during the weeklong event, alone or with friends. Registration is free; donations are welcome. Learn more and register here.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Ariel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Ariel is a 6-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Ariel has an unflappable spirit and resilience to carry her through her journey of self-discovery. Are we talking about a mermaid or a feline? In this case it’s a terrific tortoiseshell cat. She was an abandoned cat, so we don’t know much about her past.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Switching your sunglasses to the umbrella
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high pressure system provided clear skies and pleasant temperatures for Western New York today. However, a storm racing in from the middle Mississippi Valley tonight will track right over Rochester for Sunday. This will bring periods of rain for Sunday with much cooler weather for later Sunday night and Monday.
WHEC TV-10
Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
WHEC TV-10
Black Friday kicked off at Eastview Mall with large crowds
VICTOR, N.Y. – It’s the day so many people have been waiting for all year. Black Friday is back, and so are some of those deep discounts to help push store merchandise out the door. News10NBC visited the Eastview Mall in Victor where thousands of shoppers are spent...
WHEC TV-10
Report says food insecurity is increasing in Monroe County and statewide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hunger is soaring in New York State just ahead of the holidays. That’s according to a new report by Hunger Free America. It says the number of people without enough food over a one-week period spiked by 35% in New York State and 30% nationwide over the last year.
