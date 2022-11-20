Read full article on original website
Mark Da Man
3d ago
Someone is finally listening? Investigate this now. It happened 2 years ago, and it's happening again.
Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election
The GOP nominee for attorney general in Arizona and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that mismanagement by elections officials may have influenced the results of the race. The Arizona attorney general’s race was set to go to a recount after Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican...
Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit against Arizona officials following midterm elections
Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona attorney general, has filed an official complaint with the Maricopa County Superior Court following the midterm elections.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings
Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MSNBC
Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.
Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
arizonasuntimes.com
Two Arizona Counties Delay Certification of 2022 Midterm Results as Irregularities Probed
Two Arizona counties, Cochise and Mohave, will delay certifying their ballot canvasses for the Arizona 2022 election results for a while longer as a result of some potential irregularities. Arizona took a week to announce the projected winner of the governor’s race due to irregularities in Maricopa County where ballots...
Kris Mayes vows to prosecute suspects who threatened officials during election
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes said Tuesday she will investigate and prosecute individuals who threatened public officials during the recent election if the upcoming recount results in her favor for the attorney general's race. A day after the final election results placed Mayes ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh by...
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff cracks down on threats against election officials
Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”. Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race. Updated: Nov. 21,...
ABC 15 News
Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs talks about her agenda working with Republicans
PHOENIX — Life, right now, for Katie Hobbs pretty much consists of running from one meeting to the next. Hobbs wears two hats, Governor-Elect and Secretary of State. Both jobs require her attention. "Incredibly crazy," Hobbs said, "but I would much rather be doing this than anything else." Governor-elect...
Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
Two rural Arizona counties have voted to delay certifying their ballot canvasses as some in the GOP claim voters were disenfranchised. Cochise County, a Republican-leaning area in the state’s southeastern corner, delayed its certification on Friday after three conspiracy theorists claimed the county’s vote-counting machines were not properly certified.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Voting Centers Plagued with Tabulation Errors on Election Day Affected Areas Averaging Well Over 300 Percent More Republicans Than Democrats
Voters encountered problems casting their ballots at 70 of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County on Election Day, November 8, 2022, resulting in long lines and concerns that ballots ended up not tabulated or “misread,” and commingled with ballots that had already been tabulated. Averaged together, the problems occurred in areas where Election Day voting was more than 300 percent Republican versus Democrat. Of those 70 precincts affected, 59 were in heavily Republican-voting areas, and two were Republican-leaning but not heavily, with only nine from Democrat-leaning or solidly Democrat areas.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake deserves our contempt, but so does an election system that breaks down
Opinion: Want to kill democracy? Keep screwing up elections, as Maricopa County officials have for a decade. Kari Lake is wrong to say the election was stolen. But so is The New York Times to suggest there was nothing wrong with how it was run. It’s a very old observation...
Arizona GOP official forced into hiding over violent threats as right-wingers stoke conspiracies
Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates was assigned deputies from the county sheriff's office to guard him after being moved to an "undisclosed" location in response to disturbing threats related to the 2022 midterm elections, according to Fox 10 in Phoenix. Gates, who is the Republican chair of the Maricopa County...
kawc.org
Arizona governor ignoring federal environmental laws, says shipping containers at border are lawful
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey doesn't want to have to worry about federal environmental laws for his project putting shipping containers along the border, including in Yuma County. In new court filings, Brett Johnson, the governor's attorney, wants U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell to block the Center for...
Hilltop
Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
104.1 WIKY
Ballots Tossed Out From The General Election
It’s been two weeks since the November 8 election and Clerk Carla Hayden, says a serious issue was found. 159 early mail-in ballots weren’t counted. In Indiana if there are not two sets of initials, one from a Republican and one from a Democrat, the ballot must be tossed out.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor
Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
