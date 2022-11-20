Gift cards, chance to win ‘Battle of Ohio’ tickets up for grabs at CBC blood drive in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive in Centerville this week and donors will be rewarded with some free goodies and a chance to win a “Battle of Ohio” game.

CBC will hold the drive on Nov. 23 from 2-6 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department.

As an incentive, CBC is offering donors a free hat, a $10 Kroger gift card and a chance to win two tickets to the Browns vs. Bengals Game on Dec. 11.

A spokesperson for the center has previously told News Center 7 that CBC is in critical need of Type-O negative blood.

Appointments can be scheduled at www.donortime.com.

