Gift cards, chance to win ‘Battle of Ohio’ tickets up for grabs at CBC blood drive in Centerville
CENTERVILLE — Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive in Centerville this week and donors will be rewarded with some free goodies and a chance to win a “Battle of Ohio” game.
CBC will hold the drive on Nov. 23 from 2-6 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department.
As an incentive, CBC is offering donors a free hat, a $10 Kroger gift card and a chance to win two tickets to the Browns vs. Bengals Game on Dec. 11.
A spokesperson for the center has previously told News Center 7 that CBC is in critical need of Type-O negative blood.
Appointments can be scheduled at www.donortime.com.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0