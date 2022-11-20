Thanksgiving feast hosted by Cannon Beach Community Church

Let us break bread and give thanks together, Thursday November 24, from 3-5 p.m. at Cannon Beach Community Church.

We are providing a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who would enjoy a place to share a meal with others.

The meal will be served buffet style on china with candles and flowers with the hopes to delight those who join us.

For more details you can email Jon Way at jway@att.net or call/text Jon at 831-234-5431.

If possible, contact Jon with the number of people who will be in your party.

Cannon Beach Community Church is located at 132 E. Washington, Cannon Beach