ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Thanksgiving feast hosted by Cannon Beach Community Church

By Covid-19
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021m7O_0jHvL31900

Let us break bread and give thanks together, Thursday November 24, from 3-5 p.m. at Cannon Beach Community Church.

We are providing a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who would enjoy a place to share a meal with others.

The meal will be served buffet style on china with candles and flowers with the hopes to delight those who join us.

For more details you can email Jon Way at jway@att.net or call/text Jon at 831-234-5431.

If possible, contact Jon with the number of people who will be in your party.

Cannon Beach Community Church is located at 132 E. Washington, Cannon Beach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast

Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
GEARHART, OR
KGW

King tides bound for the Oregon coast this Thanksgiving

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — This weekend is going to provide a lot of excitement for beach lovers as king tides hit the Oregon coast. These are the strongest tides of the year, and they can produce very dangerous waves that should only be observed with caution. The tides looked...
CANNON BEACH, OR
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

City and Chamber partnership in destination management

The City of Cannon Beach and the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce have a long-standing relationship. The Chamber provides tourism promotion and an information center services for the City. And the City provides financial support to the Chamber for destination management. In 2015, the City of Cannon Beach increased its transient room tax (TRT) by one percent and designated that 70 percent of that increased TRT must be used for “tourism promotion” or “tourist-related facilities.” Therefore, the City transfers 70 percent of the one percent...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Influencers flock to Haystack Rock

With its magnificent size and unusual placement so near the shore, Haystack Rock remains a popular destination for out-of-towners. Yet, the image of the site is no longer confined to people’s memories and personal photographs. The landmark is becoming an icon of the internet. Despite a quaint population of just under 1500 yearly residents, Cannon Beach has drawn an increasing number of tourists, especially in the summer months. According to...
CANNON BEACH, OR
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Windermere Real Estate Shares the Warmth during winter months

With the coldest months of the year upon us, brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to Share the Warmth and help provide winter necessities for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Cannon Beach will be collecting donations now through Friday, Dec. 16 to benefit the Astoria Rescue Mission, Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Center, and both Warrenton and Pacific Ridge Elementary Schools. ...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County Wildfires Update

This is the final wildfire update unless there are significant changes. Wildfire update as of 10 a.m. today: 1. 98 Delta — Approximately 250 acres. The fire stayed within the current footprint. Crews are working on completing fire lines and doing mop up. It is anticipated that the land will be turned back to landowner by end of shift Tuesday, November 22. ...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

P.E.O. Holiday Sale has moved

The P.E.O. Holiday Treasures Gift Sale has moved to the Necanicum Room of the Convention Center for your shopping convenience in selecting must have gift items and treats for the holidays. This free, one day event is Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Credit Cards are encouraged. Checks and cash will be gladly be accepted - exact amount is greatly appreciated. Returning shoppers know they need to come early to get the best selection among unique items for every age group. This new...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Soap making workshop

Green your home and your Christmas with a Soap Making Workshop, Saturday, November 19th. Perfect for gift giving, you’ll take home numerous bars of sensually scented, artisanal soap—the kind of soap you’d pay a whole lot more for at the store. But that’s not all! While the soap making process is underway--steps include waiting for...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Visually moving art in the park

If you’ve been in the area of Les Shirley park on a sunny day, you may have noticed a women with her yards of silk hanging from a tree branch performing Cirque du Soleil-like acrobatics. What is she doing, you might ask? It is known as “Aerial Silks Gymnastics.” Raquel became interested in Aerial Silk Gymnastics when she was 22. A friend from high school was involved in it, and...
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

WSP cancels Silver Alert for missing Pacific County man

PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a Pacific County man who was considered at-risk. According to the WSP, 78-year-old Robert K. Knieriem was initially reported missing by the South Bend Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities said he was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the Adna, Washington area.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Puffin population declining on Haystack Rock; Black Oystercatcher population barely stable

At the Cannon Beach City Council meeting on November 1st, Angela Benton of Friends of Haystack Rock talked about the declining population of Tufted Puffins on Haystack Rock. Benton said that, “Friends of Haystack Rock and many community members have been concerned about the plight of Tufted Puffins for a long time, and unfortunately it’s not getting better.” The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service surveyed Tufted Puffins this summer along the Oregon coast, and estimated a total population of 550 Puffins along the entire coastline...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
210
Followers
600
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy