Things to watch during Week 13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK North Carolina State (7-4, 3-4) at No. 18 North Carolina (9-2, 6-1) The Tar Heels had already clinched the ACC Coastal Division title when they lost to Georgia Tech last week, and facing the Wolfpack might keep them focused on the game at hand. N.C. State, which has climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25, is led by its defense, which is tied for 15th nationally and is allowing just 18.7 points per game. The Tar Heels are tied for eighth nationally in offense, averaging 492.7 yards behind redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye.

