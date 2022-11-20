Read full article on original website
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum questionable for Mavericks game Wednesday
Jayson Tatum is officially questionable for the Celtics’ game against the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at TD Garden. Tatum was listed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain. Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari also continue to be out with their long-term injuries. Tatum tweaked his...
Louisville, Kenny Payne questioned after horrid offensive showing against Texas Tech as Cardinals fall to 0-5
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has his own candy company ‘coming out pretty soon’
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been part of some big wins over his NBA career. But in the future, his focus could be more on Small Wins. That’s the name of a candy brand that Tatum says he’s debuting soon, according to an interview with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown was ‘not aware’ of specific controversial Kyrie Irving group
When Jaylen Brown tweeted “energy” earlier Sunday when talking about Kyrie Irving supporters, the backlash came immediately. In the video that Brown mentioned on Twitter, there was a large group of Black Hebrew Israelites congregating outside the Nets’ Barclays Center. Irving had been reinstated from his suspension after eight games, and the group gathered in support of Irving on Sunday.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart on how ankle feels after 2-game absence
The Celtics returned their emotional leader as Marcus Smart was back on the court after a brief two-game absence. Smart had dealt with right ankle inflammation, which forced him to sit in the Celtics’ win over the Hawks and Pelicans. But Smart started Monday’s loss against the Bulls. Smart...
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Hilarious Response To Mean Lightning Fan
Tampa Bay Lightning fans gave Patrice Bergeron his moment in the sun Monday, joining in on a “Bergy” chant for Boston’s captain after he recorded his 1,000th career point. Not everyone on the Bruins got such a warm welcome to Amalie Arena, however. David Pastrnak scored a...
Video shows NBA skills trainer Rob McClanaghan altering a woman’s drink, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: This story contains details about an alleged sexual assault. Video surveillance shows a Rhode Island man — who is facing rape and drugging charges — sprinkling something over the top of a woman’s drink before leaving a hotel bar with her, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
Tar Heels-Wolfpack rivalry highlights final weekend in ACC
Things to watch during Week 13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK North Carolina State (7-4, 3-4) at No. 18 North Carolina (9-2, 6-1) The Tar Heels had already clinched the ACC Coastal Division title when they lost to Georgia Tech last week, and facing the Wolfpack might keep them focused on the game at hand. N.C. State, which has climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25, is led by its defense, which is tied for 15th nationally and is allowing just 18.7 points per game. The Tar Heels are tied for eighth nationally in offense, averaging 492.7 yards behind redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye.
While Patriots offense gets headlines, defense is breaking opponents’ spirits | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots defense isn’t just beating teams right now. They’re suffocating opponents with break-their-spirit beatdowns. While Mac Jones and the offense fill hours of talk radio airtime — such is life on that side of the ball — New England’s defense is quietly keeping the season afloat. And doing it in style.
Mac Jones watches college tape of Patriots teammates, old game film of coaches to get edge
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones isn’t leaving any stone unturned as he strives to get every edge he can. Asked about what he’s seen from Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots offense — it’s been an up-and-down start for the rookie wide receiver out of Baylor — Jones volunteered an interesting piece of information.
