ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown was ‘not aware’ of specific controversial Kyrie Irving group

When Jaylen Brown tweeted “energy” earlier Sunday when talking about Kyrie Irving supporters, the backlash came immediately. In the video that Brown mentioned on Twitter, there was a large group of Black Hebrew Israelites congregating outside the Nets’ Barclays Center. Irving had been reinstated from his suspension after eight games, and the group gathered in support of Irving on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Tar Heels-Wolfpack rivalry highlights final weekend in ACC

Things to watch during Week 13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK North Carolina State (7-4, 3-4) at No. 18 North Carolina (9-2, 6-1) The Tar Heels had already clinched the ACC Coastal Division title when they lost to Georgia Tech last week, and facing the Wolfpack might keep them focused on the game at hand. N.C. State, which has climbed as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25, is led by its defense, which is tied for 15th nationally and is allowing just 18.7 points per game. The Tar Heels are tied for eighth nationally in offense, averaging 492.7 yards behind redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye.
GEORGIA STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy