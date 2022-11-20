ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

SEAL Team Boss Explains Reasoning Behind The Season 6 Finale’s Massive Shocker

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEe5a_0jHvKtDH00

Spoilers ahead for the Season 6 finale of SEAL Team , “Fair Winds and Following Seas.”

SEAL Team 's Season 6 finale was definitely one of the show's most emotional installments. In it, the team finally made their way home and were able to fully process Clay’s death . On top of that, they had to deal with the fact that their brother is gone, and his wife is now left without a husband and their son without a father. Of course, the series had one more shocker in store before the credits rolled, and it could change things in a big way moving forward. Now, showrunner Spencer Hudnut has provided some insight into the rationale behind the development.

After getting back home to Vah Beach, Jason was awarded a medal for, ironically, saving Clay during the ambush in Mali. Although Stella told him that what happened to her husband was not his fault, Jason decided to use his speech to come clean about his TBI, as he knew it was the reason that Clay was keeping a close eye on him. Command was not happy about what he said, and he lost his officer status (and will likely lose much more). Spencer Hudnut told TV Insider that this professional sacrifice had definitely been in the cards for a little while:

We knew that Jason was gonna have to shed this TBI secret at some point, and the idea of him almost sacrificing himself for the greater good of the other operators we always liked. Because of everything he’s done for his brothers, returning that to him just felt like a really powerful moment.

Jason’s TBI has been a prominent storyline for a few seasons now, and he initially hid it from his team. Clay was the one who had been trying to talk some sense into his Master Chief and took it upon himself to have his six in the field to make sure that he had his head on straight. Having Jason finally open up about it -- and to a wide audience that includes his bosses, no less -- really brings things full circle. It also sheds more light on a real-life military subject , an approach that lead actor David Boreanaz thinks is the reason critics overlook the show .

But that wasn’t the only shocker. In the final minutes, Command had a chat with Jason about his stint at the ceremony. Soon, Ray came in and came clean about his PTS, which resulted from his capture. And then there was the rest of Bravo and other SEALs, who came forward about their own personal struggles in the field that they’ve been hiding. Spencer Hudnut further explained what the end was all about and how it could set up a potential seventh season:

What we’re doing a little bit with Jason coming out about the TBI and these guys coming into command and throwing it in their face is tapping into [the fact that] there’s a little bit of these operators going rogue that has always been a part of the SEAL community. These guys have the rogue warrior sort of mentality. So there’s a little bit of that at the end here, of these guys taking on command and ‘we’re not gonna make this easy for you.’

The scene was definitely powerful, given how surprising it was to see Ray chime in alongside a bunch of other SEALs. During his interview, the show's EP, also revealed that the remaining SEALs were all veterans, which really reflects what Jason (and the series as a whole) has been trying to bring attention to:

An added element of that scene that makes it even more powerful for those of us who were there when we did it is the guys who come in who are not part of Bravo are actually veterans. It just gives it a little more punch that the veterans associated with our show really wanted to give voice to this idea of we really do need to do a better job of protecting our protectors, as Jason said.

The fact that actual veterans were incorporated into such a powerful scene makes the episode that much sweeter. Paramount+ has had an impact on SEAL Team ’s direction and, as a result, the series has been able to get into the nitty gritty of military life. When the show moved to streaming, David Boreanaz was excited partly because of the way the cast and crew would be able to tell even more authentic stories about the brave men and women who risk their lives for the U.S. All in all, the writers and producers definitely seem to be doing their best to respectful, and this finale further proves that.

I'm very eager to see how the series moves forward following Jason's revelation and the SEALs' reaction to it. The show has performed well at Paramount+, so one can only hope that it won't be too long before a specific decision is made. In the meantime, there's plenty of room to speculate as to what might happen next.

And of course, you can also fill your time by streaming all six seasons of SEAL Team using a Paramount+ subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
The US Sun

Jeopardy!’s Matt Amodio breaks silence after shocking tournament loss & baffling final wager as fans ‘sad’ to see him go

JEOPARDY! legend Matt Amodio has broken his silence after being eliminated from the Tournament of Champions in a shocking way. Fans were left heartbroken that the 38-time winner didn't make the finals and debated his fatal Final Jeopardy move. The postdoctoral researcher from Massachusetts faced Professor's Tournament winner Sam Buttrey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
SheKnows

General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’

Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
TVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Drunkenly Admits That He's in Love — 'EO' Hive, Assemble (and Watch!)

Are we inching ever closer to that parallel universe, or what? Near the start of this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler greeted his Italian partner Tia as she ambled out of his bedroom the morning after the events of the previous episode. As the friends/co-workers discussed her hangover and the amount of grappa they’d imbibed the previous evening, we learned two important pieces of information: 1) Despite his attraction to Tia and vice-versa, Elliot slept on the couch; and 2) their drunken conversation yielded a truth that even Elliot didn’t remember he’d admitted. As Stabler joked about how Tia...
SheKnows

Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs

Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
164K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy