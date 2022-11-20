Read full article on original website
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: The Best Shiny Hunting Method
Based on early previews, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" deliver various innovations and change up the standard series formula. Back in October, "Pokémon" fans revealed the greatest excitement for exploring the new open-world Niantic has introduced to the franchise. This format offers players loads of possibilities during their journeys from trainers to Pokémon masters, though some individuals may already have a specific strategy in mind.
Warzone 2: How To Turn Proximity Chat On And Off
"Call of Duty Warzone 2.0" has finally arrived, bringing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Similar to the original game, "Warzone 2.0" has launched alongside "Modern Warfare 2," which means that the two games share some similarities regarding new game mechanics. "Warzone 2.0" features new game mechanics like the interrogation system and the brand-new battle pass system, which allows players to have some control over the order in which they unlock new items. In addition to these new game features, "Warzone 2.0" also features proximity chat.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Start A Multiplayer Session
As massive open-world games, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" are giving players plenty of things to run around and explore. Early reactions have all said the same thing: The games run very poorly with low frame rates and a number of technical issues, and there have been plenty of players seeking refunds for their glitchy experiences. However, many other players are still enjoying their time in the expansive Paldea region thanks to a number of new Pokémon to meet and loads of areas to explore.
How To Find And Catch Maschiff In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
It looks like dog Pokémon are in: "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" has introduced three new canine lines with unique types and charming evolutions. Fidough was the first to be revealed in the pre-release marketing period, quickly becoming an internet sensation with its adorable — if tantalizingly edible — looks (per Polygon). Then Nintendo announced Greavard just three weeks before launch, adding yet another friendly but deadly Ghost Pokémon to the ever-growing list of tragically lonely creatures.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Find And Evolve Tadbulb
When it comes to overly literal puns in Pokémon names, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" just might have taken the cake with their introduction of Tadbulb in the ninth generation roster. Called the "EleTadpole Pokémon," Tadbulb does indeed seem to be some sort of electric tadpole, bearing a strong resemblance to the standard variety of modern incandescent lightbulbs. This cute and quirky Pokémon is a fairly common sight in the starting areas of Paldea and isn't the most powerful — with the dual-type Pawmi and Wattrel evolutionary lines available from the start as well, Tadbulb doesn't quite measure up as the early-game Electric-type team member to invest in.
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Scarlet Version Have?
In line with release of past "Pokémon" games, "Pokémon Violet and Scarlet" offer more or less the same base experience and story. The variation between the two titles largely comes down to the exclusive content each provides outside of the core offerings. The differences are mostly visual and pertain to the featured colors, but they also include different Pokémon that players can catch and train throughout their journey.
Pokémon Players Are Seeking Refunds For Glitchy Scarlet & Violet
Some players of the new "Pokémon" games are seeking out a beast far more elusive than any Charizard or Snorlax. They're looking for a Nintendo Switch game refund. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have made it to store shelves, ringing in a new generation of collectible creatures to battle and thrusting the franchise into the sort of open world structure that fans once only dreamed about. Unfortunately, this next jump forward for the series has proved to be anything but a clean leap. Prior to launch, early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" indicated that the ninth generation games were notably far less polished than their predecessors. Unfortunately, those concerns proved to be accurate with the public release. Even with the "Day One" patch installed, players have encountered all manner of performance issues, visual bugs, texture glitches, lag spikes, and crashes thus far.
Can You Get All The Starters In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet?
Per tradition, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" offer players a choice of three new Pokémon to begin the game with. This time around, the starters are Fire-type Fuecoco, Water-type Quaxly, and Grass-type Sprigatito. Given that the quest to determine the best "Scarlet and Violet" starter has spawned some debate, players may wonder whether they have the option to obtain the other two options after making their decision early on. The answer, as it turns out, is mixed.
How To Quickly Level Up In Star Ocean: The Divine Force
Depending on how you like your RPGs, the grind to the highest level can either be an essential part of the experience or a complete chore based on the level cap. With an upper ceiling of 255, "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" offers a long grind to max out every single party member. And while this isn't necessary to complete the main story — with players on GameFAQs reporting that the final boss was trivial at only level 100 — there's tons of endgame content to cover and prepare for (per Screen Rant), not to mention the fun of maxing out and optimizing the individual builds of all the playable characters.
Pokémon Fans Have Mixed Feelings About The Series' 1000th Monster
In the first generation, the number of Pokémon was "150 and more to see." Now, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" have officially pushed the number to 1000 total unique Pokémon with the latest batch of 'mons. Many fans don't seem to be impressed with the 1000th Pokémon, but they aren't mad about it either.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
The newest installment of the everlasting "Pokémon" series releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, and with it comes a number of new mechanics and changes to the formula of the series as fans know it. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," companion games that make up the series' ninth Generation, are the first open-world games in the mainline series. Yes, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" was also set in an open world, but it was technically a spinoff being developed at the same time as the new games.
How To Head Off God Of War Ragnarok's Backseat-Gaming Companions
By all accounts, "God of War Ragnarok" is an excellent video game. Whether it be the visuals, combat, story, pretty much everything about the latest entry into the famed "God of War" series has been critically acclaimed and well received. But even the greatest games aren't without their own individual issues and hiccups. For "God of War Ragnarok," a lot of these issues seem to stem from the puzzles players will be tasked with completing throughout the latest chapter of Kratos' story.
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
The Best God Of War Ragnarok Bosses Ranked
PlayStation and Sony Santa Monica delivered one of the biggest and best games of the year with "God of War Ragnarok," the highly acclaimed sequel to 2018's hit "God of War." The game sees players embark on a new adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus that sees them traverse the nine realms as the cataclysmic event known as Ragnarok is set in motion. Along the way, they try to uncover Atreus' true destiny and deal with Odin and Thor's looming shadow. From heading through the dwarven villages and mines of Svartalfheim to returning to Helheim in search of a piece of Loki's mask, "God of War Ragnarok" offers players some epic discoveries and battles.
It's Finally Time To Talk About Goat Simulator 3's P.T. Scene
Now that "Goat Simulator 3" is finally here, early reactions have all said the game is stupid fun. The premise of allowing players run around as chaos-creating goats is silly enough, but as pointed out within TheGamer's review, "Goat Simulator 3" is also chock full of wacky easter eggs that regularly allude to other popular video games. Even the announcement trailer for Coffee Stain's sandbox game was a giant reference that took a shot at "Dead Island 2."
Alien Isolation Could Finally Be Getting A Sequel
In 2014, sci-fi horror fans were treated with "Alien: Isolation," one of the creepiest games of the last decade. It sold 2.1 million copies and was well-received by many at the time despite Sega commenting that the sales were "weak." Since then, the game has been ported to every major console and even mobile. GameRant called it a hit for the horror genre that amassed a cult following, yet there has been no word on a sequel for years — until now.
The Secret Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon That Took Years To Discover
"Cyberpunk 2077" will go down in gaming history for its rocky release full of strange, but funny, bugs and its removal from the PlayStation store. However, fans have still had fun with the futuristic CD Projekt game, and its earned a dedicated following since its release in 2020. There's even been enough buzz about the game to inspire CD Projekt to make a sequel, which no one saw coming.
