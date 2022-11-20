Some players of the new "Pokémon" games are seeking out a beast far more elusive than any Charizard or Snorlax. They're looking for a Nintendo Switch game refund. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have made it to store shelves, ringing in a new generation of collectible creatures to battle and thrusting the franchise into the sort of open world structure that fans once only dreamed about. Unfortunately, this next jump forward for the series has proved to be anything but a clean leap. Prior to launch, early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" indicated that the ninth generation games were notably far less polished than their predecessors. Unfortunately, those concerns proved to be accurate with the public release. Even with the "Day One" patch installed, players have encountered all manner of performance issues, visual bugs, texture glitches, lag spikes, and crashes thus far.

2 DAYS AGO