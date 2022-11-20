ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Denmark’s Delaney ruled out of World Cup with injury

DOHA (Reuters) – Denmark defensive midfielder Thomas Delaney has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury sustained in the goalless draw with Tunisia in their opening Group D match, the team said on Wednesday. Delaney will be out of action for about...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Costa Rica coach tries to pick up pieces after hammering by Spain

DOHA (Reuters) – Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said he would try to rally his shattered team after their 7-0 thrashing by Spain at the start of their World Cup campaign in Qatar on Wednesday. “We couldn’t get the ball and there was nothing in attack from us,”...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Germany under pressure after losing to Japan, says Flick

DOHA (Reuters) – Germany are under pressure after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat by Japan in their opening match of the World Cup, head coach Hansi Flick said on Wednesday. Ilkay Guendogan’s penalty gave Germany the lead in the first half but Japan bounced back in the second half with goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano.
104.1 WIKY

Chile miners say trucker strike a threat to supplies

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Miners in Chile, the world’s largest copper producer and second largest lithium producer, said on Wednesday an indefinite strike by truckers threatened supplies to operations in the north of the country. Caravans of truckers protesting over issues such as high fuel prices and the need...
Daily Mail

British father-of-three John McFall, 41, who had his right leg amputated following a motorcycle accident and won bronze medal at the Beijing Paralympics makes history as he is named world's first 'parastronaut'

The world's first 'parastronaut' has been announced as John McFall - a British father-of-three, surgical trainee and Paralympic medallist. Mr McFall lost his right leg following a motorcycle accident when he was 19, but learnt to run again and eventually became a professional sprinter. He won a bronze medial at...
104.1 WIKY

French minister says new Franco-German fighter top priority

PARIS (Reuters) – A senior French minister reaffirmed backing for a new Franco-German-led fighter jet project on Wednesday after conflicting comments over the next stage of the $100 billion venture. “FCAS remains an absolutely top-level Franco-German ambition,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters on the sidelines of a...
104.1 WIKY

Removal of German colonial-era statue met with cheers in Namibia

WINDHOEK (Reuters) – A large crane lifted a colonial-era statue of German official Curt von Francois in Namibian capital Windhoek on Wednesday, as a crowd that gathered nearby clapped and hooted in delight. The 2.4 metre (7-foot, 9-inch) bronze statue of von Francois was unveiled in 1965 during the...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-France’s Hernandez sustains ‘pretty serious’ knee injury

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Lucas Hernandez’s World Cup campaign appeared in doubt after the France defender sustained a knee injury in the defending champions’ 4-1 win over Australia in Group D on Tuesday. “He needs to do some tests but it seems pretty serious. That’s the...
104.1 WIKY

Motor racing-Interim secretary-general Rao leaves F1’s governing body

LONDON (Reuters) – Shaila Ann-Rao is leaving her role as interim head of Formula One at the governing FIA less than six months after being appointed. Rao was previously a special adviser to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and her appointment in June as the FIA’s interim secretary general for motorsport caused some concern among rival teams.
104.1 WIKY

Europe’s cities to donate generators for Ukraine as winter looms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says...
104.1 WIKY

Pakistan PM Sharif to pick new chief of powerful military

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to pick a new army chief in the next couple of days, two government officials said on Wednesday, after the military said it had sent a list of six candidates to his office. This key appointment has never...
104.1 WIKY

Britain and South Africa agree health partnership on second day of state visit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and South Africa on Wednesday announced a new health and science partnership to mark the second day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to London, the first such official guest hosted by Britain’s King Charles. Charles, 74, had rolled out traditional pomp and...
104.1 WIKY

African leaders agree on ceasefire in east Congo from Friday

DAKAR (Reuters) -African leaders have declared a cessation of hostilities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo starting Friday, in particular attacks by the M23 rebel group, they said in a joint statement after holding talks in Angola. An East African regional force will intervene against the M23 in case of...
104.1 WIKY

Boko Haram fighters kill 10 Chadian soldiers near Nigeria border

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) – Boko Haram militants killed at least 10 Chadian soldiers in an attack on a military unit in Lake Chad province near the Nigerian border on Tuesday, Chad’s government said in a statement. The unit had been dispatched as a precursor to setting up an...
104.1 WIKY

Bolsonaro challenge to Brazil election result seen stoking protests

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempt to challenge the election he lost last month appears weak on the merits, according to electoral experts and political analysts, but could still fire up his supporters who have been protesting his loss. In a complaint filed with the Supreme...
104.1 WIKY

TikTok on ‘high alert’ in Malaysia as tensions rise over election wrangle

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Short video platform TikTok said on Wednesday it was on high alert for content that violates its guidelines in Malaysia after authorities warned of a rise in ethnic tension on social media following an inconclusive general election. Saturday’s election ended in an unprecedented hung parliament...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Wuhan back on top as Brazilian trio deliver win over Meizhou

(Reuters) – Wuhan Three Towns moved back to the Chinese Super League summit with a 3-0 win over Meizhou Hakka as defending champions Shandong Taishan slipped to a 2-1 defeat by Chengdu Rongcheng. Brazilian trio Marcao, Ademilson and Davidson were all on target as Wuhan returned to winning ways...

Comments / 0

Community Policy