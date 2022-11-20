F1 has a massive fanbase in the USA, even though we have nobody to support; that's about to change after American driver Logan Sargeant racked up enough Super License points this past weekend to earn promotion to Formula 1 with Williams Racing. He finished sixth in the final sprint race, fifth in the final feature race, and placed 4th in the 2022 season standings after the final round of the F2 season in Abu Dhabi, giving him the required points to earn his super license.

2 DAYS AGO