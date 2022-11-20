ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

House Fire In West Orange

Monday afternoon around 2:30pm firefighters from West Orange were called to 1319 Milam for a trailer that was fully involved. Firefighters fought the blaze for several hours. Neighbors say the owner of the home left his residence before they noticed the mobile home on fire. The cause is under investigation.
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
Beaumont organizations holding candlelight vigil to mourn, honor victims of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are gathering in remembrance of the people who were killed in a "horrific" shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The Triangle Caucus, PFlag Beaumont and Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a silent candlelight vigil Tuesday. The vigil will take place at the Event Center patio located at 700 Crocket Street from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish

State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
