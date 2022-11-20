Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Asking Husband For DivorceStill UnsolvedBeaumont, TX
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Related
kogt.com
House Fire In West Orange
Monday afternoon around 2:30pm firefighters from West Orange were called to 1319 Milam for a trailer that was fully involved. Firefighters fought the blaze for several hours. Neighbors say the owner of the home left his residence before they noticed the mobile home on fire. The cause is under investigation.
'Great, fun guy' : Port Neches Fire Department remembering life and legacy of beloved, retired captain
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own. Curtis Trahan, 69, served the fire department and the city for over four decades. With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning his passing in a Sunday Facebook...
Orange church plans to build family life center in honor of Dannarriah Finley
ORANGE, Texas — Members of the Orange community are planning to take a somber piece of Southeast Texas history and reclaim its purpose. Mt. Zion Baptist Church members are working to make sure The Dannarriah Finley Life Center will stand where their youth center once did. Many living in Orange said they will never forget what happened to her.
Dream Center of Southeast Texas asking for donations for new women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — A facility designed to help women going through hard times is set to open December 7, 2022 in Southeast Texas. The "Dream Center" is non-profit with a national reach that provides opportunities for people to rebuild and transform their lives. There is currently a program in...
'We do this for Pimp C' : 10th Anniversary of UGK Day celebration being held in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An event celebrating the 10th Anniversary of UGK Day is being held in Port Arthur. The event takes place Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion, located at 522 Procter Street. On November 9, 2022, Port Arthur City...
'It's the call of Jesus' : Destiny Church in Orange gives back to the community with food pantry
ORANGE, Texas — Destiny Church in Orange is grateful they have the ability to give back to the community in such a big way this holiday season. Across the street from the church at 3423 Martin Street in Orange is what began as the "Blessing Box," but now a 10-by-12-foot shed stocked with food and other necessities for those in need.
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
Beaumont organizations holding candlelight vigil to mourn, honor victims of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are gathering in remembrance of the people who were killed in a "horrific" shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The Triangle Caucus, PFlag Beaumont and Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a silent candlelight vigil Tuesday. The vigil will take place at the Event Center patio located at 700 Crocket Street from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
louisianaradionetwork.com
St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish
State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
KFDM-TV
Teacher charged with pulling out gun and assaulting man at PA Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur Lincoln Middle School teacher is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man at Memorial High School and then beating him. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has been investigating to learn more...
Nederland man’s award-winning monster truck to be made into Hot Wheels toy
NEDERLAND, Texas — A global company is turning a Nederland man's award-winning, one-of-a-kind monster truck into a toy that children across the world will be able to enjoy. Craig Meaux built his monster truck, Texas Toot. It took more than a year and cost thousands of dollars, but now Meaux's hard work is set to make its way to store shelves.
Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone. As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Two boaters treated for hypothermia after being rescued from disabled boat on Sabine River
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two boaters were treated for hypothermia Monday after they were stranded on a disabled boat for an unknown amount of time. Texas Parks & Wildlife Captain Ryan Hall tells 12News the boat was on the Sabine River near Conway Cut, when it struck a submerged shipwreck and then became disabled.
Stroll into the holidays at the Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center
ORANGE, Texas — Jump start the holiday festivities, with a Christmas stroll through Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. Shangri La welcomes all ages to come out and enjoy a walk through illuminating colorful displays throughout the Gardens, along with lighted Christmas trees that have been decorated by members of the community.
16-year-old dead after two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles
A two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves a teenager dead.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
Comments / 1