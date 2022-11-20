ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Mennenga scores 23, Davidson beats Old Dominion 66-61

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Sam Mennenga scored 23 points as Davidson beat Old Dominion 66-61 on Sunday.

Mennenga added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1). Foster Loyer scored 22 points and added 10 rebounds. David Skogman made all seven of his free throws and scored 13.

The Monarchs (3-3) were led in scoring by Ben Stanley, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Old Dominion also got 11 points and five assists from Chaunce Jenkins. Tyreek Scott-Grayson finished with 10 points and five assists.

Loyer put up 10 points in the first half for Davidson, who led 32-23 at intermission. Mennenga’s 16-point second half helped Davidson close out the victory.

NEXT UP

Davidson next plays Friday against San Francisco at home, and Old Dominion will host East Carolina on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

