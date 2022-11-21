ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey

DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
DOWNEY, CA
Los Angeles Magazine

The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California

With the calendar ticking closer toward 2023 and the holiday season about to overtake everything, it’s time to turn on the lights—millions of them, twinkling all across the Southland, summoning revelers to flock to the many magnificent displays in L.A. and beyond. From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County (deemed […] The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

An East L.A. billboard showcases a Los Feliz artist

You’re on the southbound 710 Freeway in East L.A., and the billboards all look the same. Car insurance, furniture stores, lawyers and … white winged cats?. Flying felines among colorful flowers and rainbows sport the message: “Freedom is Everything." This billboard display -- along with 19 others -- is the top prize for artists who recently entered a national contest sponsored by Fine Art America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
micechat.com

HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals

We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
ANAHEIM, CA
E! News

E! News

223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy