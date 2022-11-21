Read full article on original website
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
thedowneypatriot.com
Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey
DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
Little Big Town’s Kimberly Recalls “Instant” Love for Adopted Daughter
Kimberly Schlapman's heart is full this holiday season. The Little Big Town member took part in the 24th Annual A Home For The Holiday At The Grove event in Los Angeles, which celebrated families...
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 21 - 24
Prep for Thankgiving by watching an improvised comedy/dinner party. Pre-burn calories by running a turkey trot for a good cause. Watch The Flaming Lips live. Ice skate in downtown L.A.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Wonderland Events Coming to LA County Parks. Here's When and Where
Los Angeles County Parks will host a Winter Wonderland this December with 40 to 80 tons of snow at 34 different parks. Parks After Dark welcomes people of all ages to participate in the biggest event yet. The parks will be transformed from Dec 2 to 17 with varying times...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
With the calendar ticking closer toward 2023 and the holiday season about to overtake everything, it’s time to turn on the lights—millions of them, twinkling all across the Southland, summoning revelers to flock to the many magnificent displays in L.A. and beyond. From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County (deemed […] The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
theeastsiderla.com
An East L.A. billboard showcases a Los Feliz artist
You’re on the southbound 710 Freeway in East L.A., and the billboards all look the same. Car insurance, furniture stores, lawyers and … white winged cats?. Flying felines among colorful flowers and rainbows sport the message: “Freedom is Everything." This billboard display -- along with 19 others -- is the top prize for artists who recently entered a national contest sponsored by Fine Art America.
theregistrysocal.com
First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
Hayden Panettiere Spotted Out With Ex Brian Hickerson Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex After His Jail Release. Following years of relationship and legal issues, Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson remain friends—and travel companions. The two were spotted together inside a departures terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Nov. 23, one day before the Thanksgiving holiday. "Hayden...
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
avoidingregret.com
Photo Essay: Melody Ranch Movie Ranch Evolves Beyond Its Western Town Legacy
When I last toured Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio in 2014, it was during the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. But the movie ranch, located within LA's "30-Mile Zone" for filming, no longer hosts that festival—and it's gotten progressively hard to access it at any other time. But Historical Society...
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: Los Angeles couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
micechat.com
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals
We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son’s First Birthday With Rare Family Photos
Watch: How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory. Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is learning how difficult milestones are while grieving. In honor of their son Prince Lyric Carter's first birthday, Melanie took to Instagram to celebrate their son—and remember the late pop star. "Happy birthday to...
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
E! News
