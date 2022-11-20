ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartender among five dead in Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting

By Chelsea Brentzel
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bartender is one of five people who died in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday.

ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died.

"He was our baby and he was our youngest," his mother, Sabrina Aston, told ABC News.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is working on learning more about all of the victims who died and the 25 people injured at Club Q on Saturday.

Christine Martinez
2d ago

this is very 😭 because people can't come together no matter what we are,we all bleed the same, sending prayers to families 🙏

