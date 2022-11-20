ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas area sees record snowfall

By Tom Hale
 3 days ago

New York isn't alone in their snow storm, as on Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there's never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth documented the record snowfall in its daily climate summary report on Friday.

After the snow, a new DFW record was set despite there being only a trace of unmeasurable sleet and snow flurries.

The last snowfall this early was Nov. 19, 1930.

Valerie
2d ago

the worst was the freeze. no electric for more then 3 days and below 0 degrees outside. Texas was not made for it. it was horrible and I m from Brooklyn but was never so cold in my life

Virtuousvj 1
2d ago

Now all that needs to be done is fix the Power Grid and set another record. Texas has already broken the "let's see how many days we can go without lights and heat for no reason other than a money hungry governor" 😁

debra brown
2d ago

That may be at DFW airport on the earliest snowfall but I went to Carter High School from 1967-1970 and we had snow on November 8th! Can't remember the exact year but it did happen!

