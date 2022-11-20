Dallas area sees record snowfall

New York isn't alone in their snow storm, as on Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there's never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth documented the record snowfall in its daily climate summary report on Friday.

After the snow, a new DFW record was set despite there being only a trace of unmeasurable sleet and snow flurries.

The last snowfall this early was Nov. 19, 1930.