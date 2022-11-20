ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman was dead when officers arrived late Tuesday at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city. Authorities said he apparently shot himself. Police were trying to determine a motive. One employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word. “He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” said Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee. Six people were wounded in the shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m. as shoppers were stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said they believe about 50 people were in the store at the time.
'We Stand Behind Jack 100%': Parents Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Insist Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Innocent

The parents of one University of Idaho victim insist their daughter’s ex-boyfriend is innocent after it was revealed she called her ex seven separate times one hour before her murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The parents of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves – who was found murdered alongside her roommates Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle on the morning of Sunday, November 13 – spoke out over the weekend to defend their daughter’s ex after it was revealed investigators are looking into the 26-year-old as a potential suspect.“Jack is just as distraught as we are,” Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, told Fox News on...
