Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

3 people shot in Hawthorne, 1 struck by vehicle

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNS) — Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information. Paramedics dispatched at...
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA.com

4 people shot at party in Hawthorne

Gunfire erupted at a party in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Authorities told KTLA that a large party was taking place in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Cerise Avenue. When an argument broke out between several individuals, shots were fired and multiple people...
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

Man in wheelchair struck and killed in Long Beach crash

A man using a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle in Long Beach on Thanksgiving Day. Long Beach Police responded to the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street around 12:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries after being struck by a car. Despite life-saving measures, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens

A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment. 
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Seek suspect in murder try

The public’s assistance is sought in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder that took place in Stanton on Nov. 17. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services for Stanton – the suspect sought is identified as Chad Richardson, 32. He’s described as being a Black male, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 187 lbs. with brown eyes and a shaved head.
STANTON, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Fired former Montebello police detective sues city for discrimination

A former Montebello police detective is suing the city for discrimination, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also...
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles

Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim

LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Sierra Madre Appoints Gustavo Barrientos As Next Police Chief

SIERRA MADRE – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. After an extensive recruitment process to find the next Police Chief for the Sierra Madre Police Department, the City has made an offer to current Sierra Madre Police Lieutenant Gustavo Barrientos to serve as the next Chief of Police. The offer is contingent on the completion of a full-background assessment.
SIERRA MADRE, CA

