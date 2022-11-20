Read full article on original website
Wrench-wielding woman injured in shooting involving deputies in Covina
Deputies shot and wounded a woman suspected of vandalism in Covina on Saturday morning.
3 people shot in Hawthorne, 1 struck by vehicle
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNS) — Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information. Paramedics dispatched at...
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
4 people shot at party in Hawthorne
Gunfire erupted at a party in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Authorities told KTLA that a large party was taking place in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Cerise Avenue. When an argument broke out between several individuals, shots were fired and multiple people...
5 arrested after 2 separate police chases involving stolen vehicles across SoCal
Five people were under arrest Saturday following two separate pursuits in Southern California, one of which ended with police recovering a machete and a wig from a stolen vehicle.
Shootings occur in Hawthorne, near Boyle Heights, Hawaiian Gardens
Shootings occurred this weekend in several communities in Los Angeles County, including one incident in which tree people were shot and one victim was hit by a vehicle in Hawthorne, authorities said. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m....
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
Man in wheelchair struck and killed in Long Beach crash
A man using a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle in Long Beach on Thanksgiving Day. Long Beach Police responded to the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street around 12:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries after being struck by a car. Despite life-saving measures, […]
Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment.
Seek suspect in murder try
The public’s assistance is sought in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder that took place in Stanton on Nov. 17. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services for Stanton – the suspect sought is identified as Chad Richardson, 32. He’s described as being a Black male, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 187 lbs. with brown eyes and a shaved head.
1 killed, 2 others critically wounded in Costa Mesa shooting, police say
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
Fired former Montebello police detective sues city for discrimination
A former Montebello police detective is suing the city for discrimination, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Azusa (Azusa, CA)
The Azusa Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred on San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mountain Laurel Way at around 10:29 a.m. The officials reported that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles
Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
Man in Wheelchair Killed By Car in Long Beach; Driver Stays at Scene
A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured by a car in Long Beach this morning, and the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said.
Two Brothers Arrested in Shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Area
Two brothers were in custody Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded.
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
Sierra Madre Appoints Gustavo Barrientos As Next Police Chief
SIERRA MADRE – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. After an extensive recruitment process to find the next Police Chief for the Sierra Madre Police Department, the City has made an offer to current Sierra Madre Police Lieutenant Gustavo Barrientos to serve as the next Chief of Police. The offer is contingent on the completion of a full-background assessment.
