Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach acting police chief hopes to make impression
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung has shifted Deputy Chief Joe Cartwright into the role of acting chief while the city conducts a search for his replacement. A 20-year veteran of the force, Cartwright will oversee a department that responded to more than 97,000 calls...
Antelope Valley Press
Man sought in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
NBC Los Angeles
Victim in Fatal Stabbing Found at Downtown LA Metro Train Stop
A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at a Metro train station near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the area near Fifth and Hill streets where they found the man suffering from stab wounds on the train platform. He died at a hospital.
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD officer violated policy in shooting of girl, man in North Hollywood
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer violated department policy when he shot a suspect and a 14-year-old girl inside a North Hollywood clothing store, the police commission ruled Tuesday. The commission ruled LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones’ first rifle shot at a suspect, Daniel Elena...
Authorities crack down on illegal street racing, takeovers in Los Angeles ahead of Thanksgiving
With record Thanksgiving traffic this week, officers will be out in full force, cracking down on illegal street racing and takeovers in Southern California. Los Angeles Police will be patrolling local hotspots known for illegal street racing and takeovers across the southland including the Sixth Street Viaduct which has been a hotbed of illegal activity […]
NBC News
L.A. officer who fired in store, fatally striking teen in dressing room, violated policy, board rules
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, a civilian oversight board ruled Tuesday. Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired three times when police responded...
theeastsiderla.com
Teen arrested for allegedly stealing French bulldogs in Boyle Heights at gunpoint
Boyle Heights -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced today. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs -- named Rhino and Blue -- have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
foxla.com
South LA woman killed after gunfire strikes her apartment
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman in South Los Angeles was shot inside her apartment late Monday night, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department received a shooting call around 11:35 p.m. in the 10020 block of South Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Wonderland Events Coming to LA County Parks. Here's When and Where
Los Angeles County Parks will host a Winter Wonderland this December with 40 to 80 tons of snow at 34 different parks. Parks After Dark welcomes people of all ages to participate in the biggest event yet. The parks will be transformed from Dec 2 to 17 with varying times...
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
eccunion.com
Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student
The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
Antisemitic propaganda distributed in Culver City
Antisemitic materials have again been distributed in the Los Angeles area – this time in Culver City. On Sunday, the Culver City Police Department learned of the “distribution of anti-Semitic hate” material in one neighborhood, police said in a press release. “The publication was produced by a known hate group who has distributed similar hate […]
newyorkbeacon.com
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
spectrumnews1.com
An unconventional campaign lifts Kenneth Mejia to LA city controller
Kenneth Mejia, a 32-year-old accountant, defeated three-term Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz in the race for LA city controller. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" host Alex Cohen talks to the newly elected Mejia to discuss campaign tactics, the thrill of winning and his plans for the LA Police Department.
KTLA.com
Authorities search for stolen car suspect in Los Angeles County
Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver on the southbound 710 Freeway. While on the freeway, three people fled the car. It is unclear if they have been taken into custody. Aerial footage from Sky5, showed the suspect later exiting the freeway, running a red...
