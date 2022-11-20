ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Newport Beach acting police chief hopes to make impression

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung has shifted Deputy Chief Joe Cartwright into the role of acting chief while the city conducts a search for his replacement. A 20-year veteran of the force, Cartwright will oversee a department that responded to more than 97,000 calls...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man sought in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim in Fatal Stabbing Found at Downtown LA Metro Train Stop

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at a Metro train station near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the area near Fifth and Hill streets where they found the man suffering from stab wounds on the train platform. He died at a hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD officer violated policy in shooting of girl, man in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer violated department policy when he shot a suspect and a 14-year-old girl inside a North Hollywood clothing store, the police commission ruled Tuesday. The commission ruled LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones’ first rifle shot at a suspect, Daniel Elena...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

South LA woman killed after gunfire strikes her apartment

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman in South Los Angeles was shot inside her apartment late Monday night, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department received a shooting call around 11:35 p.m. in the 10020 block of South Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
eccunion.com

Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student

The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Antisemitic propaganda distributed in Culver City

Antisemitic materials have again been distributed in the Los Angeles area – this time in Culver City. On Sunday, the Culver City Police Department learned of the “distribution of anti-Semitic hate” material in one neighborhood, police said in a press release. “The publication was produced by a known hate group who has distributed similar hate […]
CULVER CITY, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

An unconventional campaign lifts Kenneth Mejia to LA city controller

Kenneth Mejia, a 32-year-old accountant, defeated three-term Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz in the race for LA city controller. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" host Alex Cohen talks to the newly elected Mejia to discuss campaign tactics, the thrill of winning and his plans for the LA Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy