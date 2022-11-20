ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aynor, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

October 2022 Administrator of the Month

The October Panera Bread Administrator of the Month is Dana Cox, an assistant principal at Myrtle Beach Elementary School. Cox was nominated for Administrator of the Month for being hardworking and caring towards all students and staff at MBE. Cox was born and raised in Horry County. She attended South...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Patricia Wallum Dugan passed away Nov. 14

Patricia W. Dugan, 84, of Conway passed away peacefully Nov. 14 following a stroke. Patti was born in Philadelphia to Dr. James and Loretta Pugh in March of 1938. Joined later by a brother and sister, she had all of the qualities of a firstborn child. Her childhood years were...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Chainsaw-wielding artist brings wood to life in Conway

Like other artists, Chad Gainey gets an image in his head of what he wants to bring to life as a work of art. But unlike most artists, his paint brush is a gas-powered Husqvarna chainsaw. Within minutes, Gainey can take a huge chunk of wood and turn it into an intricately-detailed sculpture.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

October 2022 Teacher of the Month

The October Window World Teacher of the Month is Christin Crews, a seventh grade English and language arts teacher at Conway Middle School. Crews was nominated for Teacher of the Month for being an amazing and thoughtful teacher, as well as her ability to create strong relationships with her students, students' parents and community members.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays

They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School

Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police investigate murder near Loris

A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Passenger dies in wreck near Highway 905 in Horry County

One person died in a Monday morning crash near Highway 905, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Surfside Beach leaders open up about pier construction struggles

Surfside Beach officials hope to open the town's rebuilt fishing pier by April, but on Tuesday they sorted through the struggles the project has seen in recent months. Most of the town council meeting focused on the future of the pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Originally...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

A Hampton hotel may be coming to the Cherry Grove Pier area

A Hampton Inn & Suites hotel may be built walking distance from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in North Myrtle Beach. The city's planning commission approved a major amendment to the Prince Resort Planned Development District during the Nov. 15 meeting. That amendment revised a proposal that was brought before...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

DHEC launches investigation into Recovery Ranch activity following MyHorryNews report

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control opened an investigation into potential violations of the Clean Air Act at the Loris-area Recovery Ranch following reporting by MyHorryNews.com about ranch conditions. A reporter and photographer visited the Recovery Ranch on Aug. 24, 2021, and witnessed two large modular homes...
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

Construction firm’s lawsuit ties up funds for Horry County roads

The construction company that built the southern extension of S.C. 31 sued Horry County Government and the S.C. Department of Transportation this month, alleging in court papers that state and local leaders mismanaged the project and cost the firm more than $42 million. But the lawsuit represents more than a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy