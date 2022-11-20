Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
James Clyo Johnson enjoyed worshiping and spending time with his church family
AYNOR-Funeral services for James Clyo Johnson, 77, will be held Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church in Aynor, officiated by the Rev. Larry Johnson and the Rev. Roger Esters. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Johnson went to be with the Lord Nov. 22...
myhorrynews.com
October 2022 Administrator of the Month
The October Panera Bread Administrator of the Month is Dana Cox, an assistant principal at Myrtle Beach Elementary School. Cox was nominated for Administrator of the Month for being hardworking and caring towards all students and staff at MBE. Cox was born and raised in Horry County. She attended South...
myhorrynews.com
Patricia Wallum Dugan passed away Nov. 14
Patricia W. Dugan, 84, of Conway passed away peacefully Nov. 14 following a stroke. Patti was born in Philadelphia to Dr. James and Loretta Pugh in March of 1938. Joined later by a brother and sister, she had all of the qualities of a firstborn child. Her childhood years were...
myhorrynews.com
Chainsaw-wielding artist brings wood to life in Conway
Like other artists, Chad Gainey gets an image in his head of what he wants to bring to life as a work of art. But unlike most artists, his paint brush is a gas-powered Husqvarna chainsaw. Within minutes, Gainey can take a huge chunk of wood and turn it into an intricately-detailed sculpture.
myhorrynews.com
Longs native, Loris grad promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army
It is not uncommon to hear successful people say they came from humble beginnings. Mary Johnson of Longs describes herself in much the same way. She refers to her younger self as shy, quiet and a girly girl, but nevertheless a hard worker. “I was told that I would not...
myhorrynews.com
October 2022 Teacher of the Month
The October Window World Teacher of the Month is Christin Crews, a seventh grade English and language arts teacher at Conway Middle School. Crews was nominated for Teacher of the Month for being an amazing and thoughtful teacher, as well as her ability to create strong relationships with her students, students' parents and community members.
myhorrynews.com
Still growing strong: Despite challenges, Booth's Christmas Tree Farm celebrates 60 years
Auburn Fowler’s family typically follows the same tradition: celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, then pick out a Fraser fir at Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm that weekend. This year she couldn’t wait. At 8 a.m. Saturday, before the sun could even melt the November frost, she had her cup...
myhorrynews.com
Charges dropped for HCSO deputy who was arrested after Hurricane Florence drowning deaths
The 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Friday dropped both involuntary manslaughter charges against a former Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was arrested after the drowning deaths of two women in the back of a sheriff’s office van during Hurricane Florence. Joshua Bishop was in the van...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays
They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
myhorrynews.com
Crystal Dawn Warren Hucks was an Horry County school teacher for many years
Funeral services for Crystal Dawn Warren Hucks, 46, will be held Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Alford officiating. Burial will follow in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. Crystal departed this world to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Nov....
myhorrynews.com
Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School
Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recent recommendation to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run. Right now, wind-driven devices are only allowed in Myrtle Beach during the off-season when tourism isn’t as heavy...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
myhorrynews.com
Passenger dies in wreck near Highway 905 in Horry County
One person died in a Monday morning crash near Highway 905, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m.
myhorrynews.com
Surfside Beach leaders open up about pier construction struggles
Surfside Beach officials hope to open the town's rebuilt fishing pier by April, but on Tuesday they sorted through the struggles the project has seen in recent months. Most of the town council meeting focused on the future of the pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Originally...
myhorrynews.com
A Hampton hotel may be coming to the Cherry Grove Pier area
A Hampton Inn & Suites hotel may be built walking distance from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in North Myrtle Beach. The city's planning commission approved a major amendment to the Prince Resort Planned Development District during the Nov. 15 meeting. That amendment revised a proposal that was brought before...
myhorrynews.com
DHEC launches investigation into Recovery Ranch activity following MyHorryNews report
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control opened an investigation into potential violations of the Clean Air Act at the Loris-area Recovery Ranch following reporting by MyHorryNews.com about ranch conditions. A reporter and photographer visited the Recovery Ranch on Aug. 24, 2021, and witnessed two large modular homes...
myhorrynews.com
Construction firm’s lawsuit ties up funds for Horry County roads
The construction company that built the southern extension of S.C. 31 sued Horry County Government and the S.C. Department of Transportation this month, alleging in court papers that state and local leaders mismanaged the project and cost the firm more than $42 million. But the lawsuit represents more than a...
