Concord, NC

Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department.

The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The fire department said it had a team on the scene within three minutes and faced a house fire with smoke showing. The team brought the fire under control within 22 minutes.

When firefighters started their first search of the house, they found the family’s three dogs. Sadly after the dogs were taken from the home, they died due to smoke inhalation. The family’s pet rabbit also perished in the fire.

There were no other injuries.

The fire displaced one family, which is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

