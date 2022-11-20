Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Unexpected loss to Vanderbilt puts damper ahead of Florida State
Florida seemed to turn a corner in the second half against Texas A&M. The Gators cruised past the Aggies after a strong second-half display and followed it up by blowing out South Carolina 38-6 on Senior Day. All that momentum came to a screeching halt in Nashville. The Vanderbilt Commodores,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida’s stifling defense sends Furman back to South Carolina
Despite being up by 29 points, Florida’s guards still played full-court press in the fourth quarter. The Gators’ unrelenting tenacity on defense forced Furman into tough situations all night, forcing 24 total turnovers. “We played together today,” said Florida sophomore Alberte Rimdal. “We played with a lot of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators women’s basketball land elite 2023 guard
Five-star 2023 women’s basketball prospect Laila Reynolds is ready to compete for championships and bring a winning mentality to Gainesville. “[I] always play hard everytime I step on the floor,” Reynolds said. Reynolds hails from PG County, Maryland. She’s the No.19 recruit in the country as of Nov....
Florida pulls Nease QB Marcus Stokes’ football scholarship after video of him rapping racial slur
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A quarterback who plays for Nease High School and committed to play for the University of Florida has had his scholarship revoked after he posted a video to social media with him rapping along to a song with a racial slur. Marcus Stokes, who...
Independent Florida Alligator
No. 10 Florida drops final home match of the season against No. 18 Kentucky
What was supposed to be a celebratory day for Florida volleyball’s seniors — Marina Markova and Rhett Robinson — in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center quickly turned into a nightmare on the court. The Gators grew frustrated and attempted to keep the match alive against their...
blackchronicle.com
Florida pulls scholarship from top QB recruit after video of him saying N-word surfaces
The Florida Gators revoked a scholarship supply to 1 of the top highschool quarterbacks within the nation after the teenager filmed himself saying the N-word. Marcus Stokes performed quarterback for Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and acquired a proposal from Florida, Penn State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern and Georgia State, amongst different faculties, in response to 24/7 Sports. According to the outlet, Stokes was a four-star recruit and among the many top 50 gamers within the state.
WPTV
Gators pull scholarship offer from high school quarterback after racial slur
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Gators have pulled a scholarship offer from a recruit who made a racial slur while quoting a lyric from a song that he posted on social media. A video of four-star Florida high school quarterback Marcus Stokes surfaced on social media Friday.
Florida man wins $2 million jackpot after playing draw game at Publix
A Florida man won a $2 million jackpot after he played a draw game at a Publix store, the Florida Lottery announced.
wuft.org
One of Florida’s popular destinations for rally racing? It’s in Starke
It may not be the Daytona International Speedway or the Sebring International Raceway, but the Florida International Rally and Motorsports Park (FIRM) in Starke is one of the only places in the nation that offers European rally racing. And that’s not all they’re up to. “Think of it...
golfcoastmagazine.com
St. Johns (Fla.) Golf Club Designed by Erik Larsen Reopening November 29
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FLORIDA, – The First Coast of Florida just got a new addition to its superb golf offerings. Versatile golf course architect Erik Larsen (ASGCA) and St. Johns County are nearing the completion of a model public golf course project at the St. Johns Golf Club. The course is scheduled to debut with a Grand Opening on Tuesday, November 29, continuing Larsen’s work of creatively reviving golf during a period where renovation work is a strong trend.
Independent Florida Alligator
Interested in joining The Alligator? Spring 2023 applications are now live
Are you interested in growing your career in media and communications? Are you ready to join a network with alumni at organizations like the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal? The Independent Florida Alligator is looking for its next team of reporters, editors, photographers, social media strategists and more for the Spring semester.
Independent Florida Alligator
Finishing Where I Began
In my first semester as UF president in Spring 2015, I visited The Independent Florida Alligator to introduce myself and to ask two questions. I asked the editors if they would show me how to use Twitter and if they would allow me to write a monthly column. With their help, I posted my first Tweet and they gave me a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday and a 500-word limit for the column.
Florida Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life On CASH4LIFE Draw Game
The Florida Lottery announced that Richard Williams, 53, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE™, from the drawing held on July 28, 2022. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,000,000.00.
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 After Betting On A $30 Scratch-Off At Winn Dixie
A Florida man’s stop at a Winn-Dixie resulted in a $1,000,000 gold rush landfall after purchasing a $30 lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced that Ryan Sodek, 51, of Starke, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game
'Hate kills': Some Florida lawmakers blame political rhetoric, LGBTQ policies for generating intolerance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some Florida legislators are speaking out after the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. Their message: Florida's policies singling out the LGBTQ community can be dangerous. Some legislators and those in the LGBTQ community are blaming political rhetoric for generating intolerance and even violence.
Lake City Reporter
Feagle named FGC Distinguished Alumnus of the Year
Marlin Feagle can add another title to his resume. The former attorney for Columbia County and Lake Shore Hospital Authority has been selected as the Fall 2022 Florida Gateway College Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. Feagle will be honored at the college’s fall commencement ceremony at the Howard Center on Dec. 15.
Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
Florida man wins $1 million from ticket he got at Winn Dixie
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a Winn Dixie.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville residents, professors spotlight Alachua County’s Indigenous history
The push for Indigenous history visibility stretches across north central Florida — a conversation sparked by a community-wide lack of awareness. Alachua County is heavily influenced by its Indigenous history — particularly the Potano, Timucua and Alachua Seminole tribes. Despite this centuries-old legacy, the history and contributions of these Indigenous groups remain relatively unknown.
Jacksonville man wins $1,000 a Week For Life from CASH4LIFE draw game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Richard Williams, 53, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize. Williams matched five out of five numbers on his ticket without the Cash Ball from the CASH4LIFE drawing held July 28. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
