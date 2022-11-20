ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Unexpected loss to Vanderbilt puts damper ahead of Florida State

Florida seemed to turn a corner in the second half against Texas A&M. The Gators cruised past the Aggies after a strong second-half display and followed it up by blowing out South Carolina 38-6 on Senior Day. All that momentum came to a screeching halt in Nashville. The Vanderbilt Commodores,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida’s stifling defense sends Furman back to South Carolina

Despite being up by 29 points, Florida’s guards still played full-court press in the fourth quarter. The Gators’ unrelenting tenacity on defense forced Furman into tough situations all night, forcing 24 total turnovers. “We played together today,” said Florida sophomore Alberte Rimdal. “We played with a lot of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators women’s basketball land elite 2023 guard

Five-star 2023 women’s basketball prospect Laila Reynolds is ready to compete for championships and bring a winning mentality to Gainesville. “[I] always play hard everytime I step on the floor,” Reynolds said. Reynolds hails from PG County, Maryland. She’s the No.19 recruit in the country as of Nov....
GAINESVILLE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida pulls scholarship from top QB recruit after video of him saying N-word surfaces

The Florida Gators revoked a scholarship supply to 1 of the top highschool quarterbacks within the nation after the teenager filmed himself saying the N-word. Marcus Stokes performed quarterback for Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and acquired a proposal from Florida, Penn State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern and Georgia State, amongst different faculties, in response to 24/7 Sports. According to the outlet, Stokes was a four-star recruit and among the many top 50 gamers within the state.
GAINESVILLE, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com

St. Johns (Fla.) Golf Club Designed by Erik Larsen Reopening November 29

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FLORIDA, – The First Coast of Florida just got a new addition to its superb golf offerings. Versatile golf course architect Erik Larsen (ASGCA) and St. Johns County are nearing the completion of a model public golf course project at the St. Johns Golf Club. The course is scheduled to debut with a Grand Opening on Tuesday, November 29, continuing Larsen’s work of creatively reviving golf during a period where renovation work is a strong trend.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Interested in joining The Alligator? Spring 2023 applications are now live

Are you interested in growing your career in media and communications? Are you ready to join a network with alumni at organizations like the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal? The Independent Florida Alligator is looking for its next team of reporters, editors, photographers, social media strategists and more for the Spring semester.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Finishing Where I Began

In my first semester as UF president in Spring 2015, I visited The Independent Florida Alligator to introduce myself and to ask two questions. I asked the editors if they would show me how to use Twitter and if they would allow me to write a monthly column. With their help, I posted my first Tweet and they gave me a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday and a 500-word limit for the column.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Feagle named FGC Distinguished Alumnus of the Year

Marlin Feagle can add another title to his resume. The former attorney for Columbia County and Lake Shore Hospital Authority has been selected as the Fall 2022 Florida Gateway College Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. Feagle will be honored at the college’s fall commencement ceremony at the Howard Center on Dec. 15.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville residents, professors spotlight Alachua County’s Indigenous history

The push for Indigenous history visibility stretches across north central Florida — a conversation sparked by a community-wide lack of awareness. Alachua County is heavily influenced by its Indigenous history — particularly the Potano, Timucua and Alachua Seminole tribes. Despite this centuries-old legacy, the history and contributions of these Indigenous groups remain relatively unknown.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

