In my first semester as UF president in Spring 2015, I visited The Independent Florida Alligator to introduce myself and to ask two questions. I asked the editors if they would show me how to use Twitter and if they would allow me to write a monthly column. With their help, I posted my first Tweet and they gave me a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday and a 500-word limit for the column.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO