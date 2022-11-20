Marvel fans are remembering Anthony Mackie's comments about movie stars after Quentin Tarantino criticized the MCU. In some comments on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director claimed that the Marvel stars weren't "movie stars" and instead, the characters they play were the real headliners for these features. (Interesting timing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever playing out the way it did, despite being a bit of an anomaly…) So, with the Internet being forever, it was only minutes before Mackie saying basically the same thing was trending. Because this is social media, and what most people are here for is cat videos and such, none of this will be settled. But, you can catch the best responses down below!

1 DAY AGO