TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Budweiser Reveals What It'll Do With Unsellable World Cup Beer
Budweiser announced it plan of what to do with the beer it intended to sell during the World Cup.
Want a beer at the World Cup? Bars packed amid Qatar’s alcohol limits
Chris, a British fan in Qatar for the World Cup, tried to order a beer with his dinner at a kebab joint on Sunday. He was quickly rebuffed. He sighed and settled for a lemonade instead. “If I were a few years younger, I wouldn’t have even come to this World Cup,” said Chris, a 34-year-old sales manager from London who declined to give his last name for privacy reasons.
SFGate
FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament on Tuesday. FIFA said the charge was brought “due to chants” at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fans chant ‘we want beer’ during Qatar match
Ecuador fans chanted "Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!" or "We want beer!" on Sunday as their national team defeated host Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Porterville Recorder
Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
NBC San Diego
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
NBC San Diego
Caps in Soccer Explained During 2022 FIFA World Cup
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continues, one of the most common terms you're likely hearing when players are being analyzed is “caps.”. No, this does not refer to a type of hat a player is wearing. Rather, it is a term associated with their senior national team.
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. Serbia prediction, odds and pick – 11/24/2022
The Brazilian national team will face the Serbian national team in Group G of the World Cup! It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Brazil-Serbia prediction and pick. To nobody’s surprise, Brazil is FIFA’s No. 1 team entering the World Cup. led by Neymar Jr.,...
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Serbia in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
There is no bigger side in World Cup history than Brazil. The South American giants stand apart as the most successful side in the tournament's illustrious roll of honor, and at Qatar 2022 they have the chance to return to the summit of the global game. Despite boasting five World...
ng-sportingnews.com
Budweiser's World Cup beer solution: Winning country will receive unsold booze after Qatar ban
There was already a lot on the line for the countries competing in the 2022 World Cup, but Budweiser managed to raise the stakes on eve of the tournament. The winner of the World Cup will now receive the supply of beer that the American beer brand had initially planned to sell at stadiums during the event.
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Alexis Vega Gets Emotional During Mexico's National Anthem
It's quite clear what Mexico means to El Tri's Alexis Vega. The 24-year-old winger was seen tearing up during Mexico's National Anthem "Himno Nacional Mexicano" ahead of its World Cup opener against Poland. Within seconds of the first kick, Stadium 974 was filled with chants and horns from Team Mexico...
British father-of-three John McFall, 41, who had his right leg amputated following a motorcycle accident and won bronze medal at the Beijing Paralympics makes history as he is named world's first 'parastronaut'
The world's first 'parastronaut' has been announced as John McFall - a British father-of-three, surgical trainee and Paralympic medallist. Mr McFall lost his right leg following a motorcycle accident when he was 19, but learnt to run again and eventually became a professional sprinter. He won a bronze medial at...
Sporting News
Netherlands vs. Ecuador World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
The Netherlands and Ecuador will both be intent on securing second wins when they launch second round of group stage action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a showdown in Group E. Ecuador enjoyed a comprehensive 2-0 victory over underwhelming hosts Qatar in the first game of the tournaments,...
Budweiser Responded To The Qatar World Cup Beer Ban On Twitter
Several days into the 22nd FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the apparent winner of the tournament is Budweiser, who had taken the high road after being dealt a fiscal blow when sales of alcoholic beverages were banned from all eight stadiums in the Middle Eastern nation (via New York Times). The announcement to ban alcohol sales came on November 18, just 48 hours before Qatar and Ecuador took to the pitch at Al Bayt Stadium.
PennLive.com
Costa Rica vs. Spain 2022 World Cup FREE live stream (11/23/22): How to watch, time, channel, details
It’s called the Group of Death, featuring some of the top teams in this year’s World Cup. Group E features former champions Spain and Germany, and Asian powerhouse Japan, which have an average world ranking of 18.25 and a spread of 24 ranking places. Spain (7th), Germany (11th) will be among the tournament favorites to top the group, but Japan (24th) and Costa Rica (31st) have high hopes of beating the odds.
NBC San Diego
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
NBC Sports
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup. The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.
