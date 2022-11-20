ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croydon, PA

trentondaily.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen Seeks Donations for the Upcoming Holiday Season

The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) recently announced its 2022 holiday wish list for local families in need. Although TASK serves families in the Trenton area and beyond year-round, year after year the holidays prove to be one of their busiest seasons. Especially after a year of widespread financial hardship, it is evident that the rising costs of necessities impact us all.
TRENTON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where

A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Restaurant is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Private Holiday Party

One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is considered to be one of the best places to host fun and decorative holiday parties this year. Stella of New Hope, located within the Ghost Light Inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, is offering fine fare and a wonderful view of the Delaware River as some of the perks of using the restaurant as the location for your next holiday party.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
SCRANTON, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale | 309 Florence Ave APT 106 | Jenkintown | Marla Cohen | BHHS Fox & Roach

Marla Cohen of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 309 Florence Ave APT 106 in Jenkintown. For additional details, click here. Rarely offered three bedroom *first floor end unit with a balcony! *Sunny location with privacy. This pristine, move in ready condo greets you on newer hardwood flooring that extends into the kitchen. The kitchen is rich with solid wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator is yours. Neutral decor includes durable and eco-friendly, top-grade wool carpeting. The kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms, giving you a great view through the glass sliders of the balcony. This open space is large enough for your favorite furniture and entertaining. Closet space is generous with a full wall of closets in the foyer. There is a walk in closet just beyond the dining room that is large enough for large items. Three nicely sized bedrooms, one with new plank flooring. The master bedroom suite has a dressing area that includes a granite-topped counter, large walk-in closet and another two door closet. Custom shelving can be found throughout this home. The balcony is roomy enough for a small patio set. Your Beaver Hill HOA includes almost everything you need! *Full time door attendant greets you and your guests. *Complimentary shuttle service takes you to the local area. There is an updated community room, laundry facilities, extra storage room, elevators and all utilities, except phone and cable. Electric, gas heat, air conditioning, water, gas and sewer are all covered in the HOA. *The outdoor pool and fitness center are yours for a small fee. *On-Site Maintenance and Management staff are here to help you. Parking in the lot is unassigned. The parking garage is available through a lottery system. The train station is in walking distance, as well as downtown Jenkintown. Highly acclaimed Jenkintown Schools are just across the street. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Late December settlement is preferred. Furniture is also available.
JENKINTOWN, PA
fox29.com

'She can be like other kids': Wheelchair bound South Jersey girl surprised with special bike

DEPTFORD, N.J. - An adaptive bike painted in Philadelphia Flyers orange with a custom hockey stick brake was delivered to a nine-year-old in Deptford Saturday. Raelynn Morrison, who is wheelchair bound and is living with cerebral palsy, came out of her home to see a group of family and friends, who didn’t want to miss the moment she received such a generous gift.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bristol Times

Lower Bucks keynote program set for Dec. 8

The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce’s next keynote breakfast program is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8. Networking is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and the program is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Kyrus Keenan Westcott, social media specialist, 1SEO Digital Agency, will present “Create More Good (Business) Days!”...
BRISTOL, PA
