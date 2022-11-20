Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA
You may have heard me say how excited I get each year to watch all of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. I laugh, I cry. They always have happy endings and the holiday decorations are always so beautiful in the made-up towns. They're a great escape. For the second year...
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen Seeks Donations for the Upcoming Holiday Season
The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) recently announced its 2022 holiday wish list for local families in need. Although TASK serves families in the Trenton area and beyond year-round, year after year the holidays prove to be one of their busiest seasons. Especially after a year of widespread financial hardship, it is evident that the rising costs of necessities impact us all.
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, found some comfort from what was going on around her when the pandemic started in gourmet marshmallows, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. When the delicacies turned out to be a hit with her family, she realized she could make them herself for...
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
The Newtown eatery opened its doors to a successful first day.Photo bySen. Steve Santarsiero. A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business.
This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where
A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
Pennsylvania SPCA to help dogs find their ‘furever’ home this holiday season
In an effort to give dogs a loving family and home this holiday season, the Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting Home for the Howlidays. All dog adoption fees will be waived.
My mom says not to hang Christmas lights at my NJ shore home
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week
The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area. One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.
This Bucks County Restaurant is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Private Holiday Party
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is considered to be one of the best places to host fun and decorative holiday parties this year. Stella of New Hope, located within the Ghost Light Inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, is offering fine fare and a wonderful view of the Delaware River as some of the perks of using the restaurant as the location for your next holiday party.
Wawa celebrates grand opening of new Levittown store
Wawa recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store, located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Levittown. A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 17 to mark the occasion. The first 100 guests enjoyed limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts. The celebration was part of Wawa’s 2022...
This Bucks County Mother Has Gone Viral by Showing What You Can Find When Dumpster Diving
The Bucks County mother is showing people how one person's trash is another's treasure.Photo byLiz Wilson (Instagram) A mother from the Bucks County area has been making waves online as she shows her viewers how to find essential items in a unique fashion. Steven Kurutz wrote about the local women in The New York Times.
Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
Rabid cat found in Camden County, health officials confirm
LINDENWOLD — A cat found in the Camden County borough has tested positive for rabies, according to the county health department. On Nov. 16, a resident found a sick, stray cat, picked up the animal in a cloth, and brought it to a local animal hospital. The feline was...
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 309 Florence Ave APT 106 | Jenkintown | Marla Cohen | BHHS Fox & Roach
Marla Cohen of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 309 Florence Ave APT 106 in Jenkintown. For additional details, click here. Rarely offered three bedroom *first floor end unit with a balcony! *Sunny location with privacy. This pristine, move in ready condo greets you on newer hardwood flooring that extends into the kitchen. The kitchen is rich with solid wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator is yours. Neutral decor includes durable and eco-friendly, top-grade wool carpeting. The kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms, giving you a great view through the glass sliders of the balcony. This open space is large enough for your favorite furniture and entertaining. Closet space is generous with a full wall of closets in the foyer. There is a walk in closet just beyond the dining room that is large enough for large items. Three nicely sized bedrooms, one with new plank flooring. The master bedroom suite has a dressing area that includes a granite-topped counter, large walk-in closet and another two door closet. Custom shelving can be found throughout this home. The balcony is roomy enough for a small patio set. Your Beaver Hill HOA includes almost everything you need! *Full time door attendant greets you and your guests. *Complimentary shuttle service takes you to the local area. There is an updated community room, laundry facilities, extra storage room, elevators and all utilities, except phone and cable. Electric, gas heat, air conditioning, water, gas and sewer are all covered in the HOA. *The outdoor pool and fitness center are yours for a small fee. *On-Site Maintenance and Management staff are here to help you. Parking in the lot is unassigned. The parking garage is available through a lottery system. The train station is in walking distance, as well as downtown Jenkintown. Highly acclaimed Jenkintown Schools are just across the street. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Late December settlement is preferred. Furniture is also available.
fox29.com
'She can be like other kids': Wheelchair bound South Jersey girl surprised with special bike
DEPTFORD, N.J. - An adaptive bike painted in Philadelphia Flyers orange with a custom hockey stick brake was delivered to a nine-year-old in Deptford Saturday. Raelynn Morrison, who is wheelchair bound and is living with cerebral palsy, came out of her home to see a group of family and friends, who didn’t want to miss the moment she received such a generous gift.
Look inside LumiNature light show For 2022 in Philadelphia
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (Nov. 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
Lower Bucks keynote program set for Dec. 8
The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce’s next keynote breakfast program is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8. Networking is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and the program is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Kyrus Keenan Westcott, social media specialist, 1SEO Digital Agency, will present “Create More Good (Business) Days!”...
