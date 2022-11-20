Marla Cohen of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 309 Florence Ave APT 106 in Jenkintown. For additional details, click here. Rarely offered three bedroom *first floor end unit with a balcony! *Sunny location with privacy. This pristine, move in ready condo greets you on newer hardwood flooring that extends into the kitchen. The kitchen is rich with solid wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator is yours. Neutral decor includes durable and eco-friendly, top-grade wool carpeting. The kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms, giving you a great view through the glass sliders of the balcony. This open space is large enough for your favorite furniture and entertaining. Closet space is generous with a full wall of closets in the foyer. There is a walk in closet just beyond the dining room that is large enough for large items. Three nicely sized bedrooms, one with new plank flooring. The master bedroom suite has a dressing area that includes a granite-topped counter, large walk-in closet and another two door closet. Custom shelving can be found throughout this home. The balcony is roomy enough for a small patio set. Your Beaver Hill HOA includes almost everything you need! *Full time door attendant greets you and your guests. *Complimentary shuttle service takes you to the local area. There is an updated community room, laundry facilities, extra storage room, elevators and all utilities, except phone and cable. Electric, gas heat, air conditioning, water, gas and sewer are all covered in the HOA. *The outdoor pool and fitness center are yours for a small fee. *On-Site Maintenance and Management staff are here to help you. Parking in the lot is unassigned. The parking garage is available through a lottery system. The train station is in walking distance, as well as downtown Jenkintown. Highly acclaimed Jenkintown Schools are just across the street. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Late December settlement is preferred. Furniture is also available.

JENKINTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO