Social media rumors lead to a lockdown and police have a holiday safety warning: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories

By Kathryn Ghion
 3 days ago

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

Social media rumors sparked an investigation and heavy police presence at Wheeling Park High School this week as the school was put on a code red lockdown.

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

Officials later said they found no credible threat and that all students and staff were safe.
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says an adult, who was not a student, shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student. That student thought the image could be a possible threat, and reported it to school officials.
However, Wheeling Park did dismiss students early on Thursday as a precaution.

Students at Moundsville Middle School are learning lessons that span well beyond the classroom.

School students get life lessons outside their regular academic subjects

Acceptance was the subject this week. Ron Scott of the Wheeling YWCA offered some wise words to the students. He taught them the importance of seeing things from another person’s perspective and not jumping to conclusions.

The holidays are here and so are the holiday shopping and travel seasons.

Here’s how to protect yourself from crime while holiday shopping

While you may be out tracking down the perfect gift, thieves could be tracking you. Officials say don’t leave credit cards out for any length of time and keep any purses or bags close to you so people don’t snatch them.

Wheeling Park’s white palace is undergoing a major transformation, $3.2 million worth.

Wheeling Park’s White Palace begins major renovations

The plans include a new café and deck, a veranda and a grand staircase going to the second floor lobby. That will lead to a newly-designed ballroom. Plus, all of this will be handicapped accessible thanks to new entrances. The new and improved White Palace should be complete sometime in the Spring of 2023.

A Mom who was rushing her son to the hospital was pulled over for speeding, but instead McMechen’s police chief jumped into action to get the boy to the hospital.

Mom rushing son to hospital is pulled over, fears speeding ticket but instead gets police escort

Tammy Harvey said her 13-year-old son Ryder was having trouble breathing after having an allergic reaction. When Police Chief Robert Shilling pulled Harvey over, he immediately recognized what was happening and gave them an emergency escort to the hospital.
Ryder is now home and doing well, and this week he presented a special gift to the chief.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.

