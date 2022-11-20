Read full article on original website
Police investigate death of 17-year-old East County girl
La Mesa police are asking for the public's help in determining the circumstances leading up to the death of a missing 17-year-old girl whose body was found earlier this year.
San Diego police dog, hero, survives 2nd stabbing in 4 months
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police K9, Karson, is recovering after surviving a second stabbing this year. Earlier on Monday, a family called San Diego Police saying their son was having mental health issues and trying to hit family members, and was carrying a knife. Officers got to the...
1 stabbed in El Cajon domestic dispute
One person was stabbed during a domestic dispute in El Cajon on Tuesday, said, El Cajon Police Department Lt. Randy Soulard.
Suspects in deadly Spring Valley shooting arrested
Two men suspected in the August shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Spring Valley were located and arrested, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Teen found dead behind La Mesa business identified
Authorities Monday publicly identified the 17-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa.
Authorities in pursuit of driver in possible stolen vehicle
Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver on the southbound 710 Freeway.
2 Men Jailed in Fatal Suspected Gang Shooting in Spring Valley
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with a suspected gang shooting that fatally wounded a man last summer in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Dejell Broadnax, 23, and Jordan Renee Mitchell, 28, are suspected in the death of 32-year-old Jorkim Rose on Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspected pier jumper rescued in Oceanside
One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.
Driver arrested after pursuit ends in rollover crash, foot chase
A driver was arrested Tuesday after leading police on short pursuit before crashing their vehicle and attempting to escape on foot, the San Diego Police Department said.
Fentanyl suspected in death of 15-year-old San Carlos girl
Fentanyl suspected in death of 15-year-old San Carlos girl; teen posted photos of pills hours before her death
NBC San Diego
Alleged Hot Dog Vendor Turf War Raises Questions About Street Vendor Enforcement
Right outside Petco Park on J street is Café de L'Opera, the owner, Alina Ahmed, is proud of her homemade pastries and coffee. When hearing about a stabbing close to her café Saturday night, Ahmed gets angry saying, “I don’t think enough is being done.”. She...
NBC San Diego
One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home
Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma gas station robbed by man who pushes and threatens employee
A Shell gas station in Point Loma Heights was robbed by a man who walked behind the counter, pushed an employee and took money out of the cash register, San Diego police said. The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 4200 block of West Point Loma Boulevard, according to police Officer Robert Heims. After taking the money, the man threatened to punch the employee before leaving, Heims said. It was unknown where he went from there.
Smash-and-grab robbery at UTC shoe store leads to police pursuit
Three suspects wearing masks entered a shoe store at Westfield UTC shopping center on Sunday and started smashing displays with what appeared to be hammers, said San Diego Police Department Northern Division Capt. Erwin Manansala.
Police: Man shot for not keeping bathroom clean at Westview Park
A 22-year-old man was shot, and a 30-year-old man was hit with a gun at Westview Park in Mira Mesa, according to San Diego Police.
37-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the 1400 block of Rigel Street at 11:30 p.m. According to the officials, a woman was walking across the street when a vehicle struck her.
Man arrested in Vista on alleged possession of 'ghost gun'
A felon suspected of possessing a “ghost gun” in Vista was taken into custody, according to sheriff’s officials.
Man stabbed outside bar after trying to break up fight
San Diego Police said the victim was trying to break up a fight outside a bar when he was cut on the left side of his neck, causing a 6-inch laceration.
Elderly motorcyclist seriously hurt in solo Spring Valley crash
A 60-year-old man was badly hurt early Monday when he crashed the motorcycle he was riding on a street near Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities reported.
Hot dog vendor stabbed in alleged turf-war with another hot dog vendor outside Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old hot dog vendor was arrested for stabbing a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors set up outside Petco Park late Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K Street in the Downtown area of San Diego around 10:30 p.m....
