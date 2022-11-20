A Shell gas station in Point Loma Heights was robbed by a man who walked behind the counter, pushed an employee and took money out of the cash register, San Diego police said. The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 4200 block of West Point Loma Boulevard, according to police Officer Robert Heims. After taking the money, the man threatened to punch the employee before leaving, Heims said. It was unknown where he went from there.

