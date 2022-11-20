ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home

Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Point Loma gas station robbed by man who pushes and threatens employee

A Shell gas station in Point Loma Heights was robbed by a man who walked behind the counter, pushed an employee and took money out of the cash register, San Diego police said. The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 4200 block of West Point Loma Boulevard, according to police Officer Robert Heims. After taking the money, the man threatened to punch the employee before leaving, Heims said. It was unknown where he went from there.
SAN DIEGO, CA

