East Huntingdon Township, PA

Coroner's office to keep searching for family of elderly couple killed in East Huntingdon fire

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Smoke still rose Sunday from the burned remains of a home that sits on about 13 acres of farmland in East Huntingdon, two days after an elderly couple was killed in a fire there.

Members of the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office have been working with state troopers and sheriff’s deputies to find family members of Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife, Nancy Wright, 82, in an effort to notify next of kin of the couple’s deaths. The fire at the home where they lived for decades was reported around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Coroner Tim Carson said officials may have found a lead in Swissvale for Ernest Wright, while Nancy Wright’s son died in 2021.

“We’re going to keep at it,” Carson said.

If they are not successful, he can declare the bodies unclaimed. If that happens, both will be cremated and held at the office with 42 others whose remains have not been claimed. It’s the same process undertaken if next of kin is identified but does not want to take on financial responsibility, Carson said.

“This has been very rare,” he said.

Westmoreland County deed records showed the Wrights lived at the Espey Run Road home for decades. They signed an installment land contract in 1982 that called for a payment of $10,000 to be made over the following seven years.

The land was deeded to them in 1989, according to county records. A red pickup truck remained parked near the road Sunday, and a car was parked farther back near the house. East Huntingdon Fire Chief Brian Kite said the old two-story farmhouse was made of brick and stone with multiple chimneys. The farm was not operating.

“I’m guessing just by looking at the block walls, there’s some age,” he said.

Several other buildings surround the house, including at least one barn, in a rural part of the township west of Scottdale and not far from Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. A few women preparing for Sunday services there did not know the couple. A message left for a neighbor was not returned.

The home was destroyed.

Autopsies were performed Sunday with Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates, according to a news release from the coroner’s office Sunday. The cause and manner of the deaths are pending autopsy results, toxicology results and further investigation into the cause of the fire.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The couple owns another property in East Huntingdon, just outside of Scottdale on Scottdale-Smithton Road, according to deed records. Carson said he appreciated community members helping his office after a post was made on the department’s Facebook page seeking information about relatives. Both died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Anyone with information on the Wrights’ family members is asked to call the coroner’s office at 724-830-3636.

explore venango

State Police Calls: DUI, Suspected Infant Abuse, Vehicle vs. Deer Crash

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Residents Escape Injury in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, November 20, on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County. Police say 33-year-old Michael P. Behe Jr.,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man charged with macing couple in dispute over dog at Frazer pet shop

Frazer police arrested a man for allegedly pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, then spraying them with mace to get a dog away from them at a pet shop. James William Dezort III, 35, of the 500 block of Clyde Street in New Kensington was charged with two counts each of felony aggravated assault and robbery along with eight other charges, including reckless endangerment, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, harassment and disorderly conduct.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident

No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
PENN HILLS, PA
WJAC TV

FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
