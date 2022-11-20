Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
ABC 33/40 News
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
ABC 33/40 News
Pastor remembers long-time church member killed in Pell City hit-and-run
Rebekah Poe was a long-time member of Cropwell Baptist Church. She was active and involved in church activities for at least 25 years according to the senior pastor, Jon Glass. "I say often that none of us are guaranteed, none of us are promised tomorrow. In fact, I probably said...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing 17-year-old Vestavia Hills boy located
Update: The 17-year-old has been found safe. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa has been missing since November 13, 2022. Costa is 6' tall and weighs 210 pounds. His family is offering a cash reward for information that brings...
ABC 33/40 News
One injured in Birmingham apartment fire
One person was injured early Tuesday morning in an apartment fire in Birmingham. The fire happened at Aspen Run Apartments just before 3:00 A.M. These apartments are in south Birmingham, just off I-65. Several units were affected, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham to launch conflict resolution curriculum in Birmingham City Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham approved funds Tuesday for a conflict resolution curriculum to be used in Birmingham City Schools. The city council unanimously approved the Common Ground strategy that will provide the Habilitation, Empowerment, and Accountability Therapy (H.E.A.T) curriculum in high schools, middle schools, K-8 and alternative schools within the district.
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store
A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot in robbery attempt at Birmingham apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — There are no suspects in custody after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said multiple 911 calls reported a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Police said when officers arrived,...
ABC 33/40 News
No injuries in Montevallo apartment fire
There were no injuries after fire burned an apartment in Montevallo Tuesday morning. According to Montevallo Fire and Rescue, the fire at the eight-unit building on Overland Road was contained around 5:20 A.M. The fire was contained to the apartment where it had started. The cause of the fire is...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County grease recycling centers
Jefferson County offers grease recycling at 21 locations. Edible oil products only, (no motor oil) can be brought to any of the following locations:. Adamsville Pharmacy - 3633 Gray Avenue, Adamsville. Birmingham Botanical Gardens - 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham. Bessemer Fire Station #3 - 2316 Morgan Road, Bessemer. Bessemer...
ABC 33/40 News
Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting at Birmingham apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is wanted in connection to a shooting in Birmingham Saturday that killed 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. The Birmingham Police Department said 31-year-old Devin Renard Patterson, Jr. was identified as a suspect in the shooting and a murder warrant with a $250,000 bond was issued.
ABC 33/40 News
Preserving family treasures; how to save your old photos and videos
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — With the holidays fast approaching, many will use the occasions for family photos. But what about those old pictures and videos you have stuffed in boxes in a closet or basement? It's all decaying over time. We checked in with some local experts about the...
ABC 33/40 News
Two people sought after woman killed in hit-and-run in Pell City
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBMA) — At least two suspects are being sought on connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday evening. The Pell City Police Department said a woman, later identified as 46-year-old Rebekah Poe, was struck just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Funderburg Lane and Skyline Trail.
ABC 33/40 News
Calera police officer injured while aiding Vestavia Hills PD in pursuit
A Calera police officer was injured during a pursuit that began in Vestavia Hills Monday morning. According to Vestavia Hills Police Department, around 2:30 a.m., officers initiated a pursuit that ended near mile marker 222 on I-65. Two subjects were arrested and felony charges are pending. Calera Police Chief David...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman, two children rescued after car crashes into Jasper pond
JASPER, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and her two young children were rescued after their SUV went into a pond after a crash Monday morning in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 3700 of Walston Bridge Road. Police said the vehicle struck a tree and ended up in a nearby pond.
ABC 33/40 News
Two pedestrians killed after hit by cars in two separate incidents
On Tuesday, police are investigating two separate incidents where a person was killed after being hit by a vehicle. In one incident in Northport, Tuesday around 5:33 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the 2300 Block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. According to Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter, 66-year-old Linda Sue Foley was hit when trying to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. Foley was pronounced dead at the scene. Carpenter said no criminal charges are pending at this time.
ABC 33/40 News
Police say Hoover man hit Springville officer with stolen car
A 23-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after police say he hit a Springville police officer with a stolen car. Levi Bowman, of Hoover, is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, first degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Hoover payroll 'glitches' nearing an end, city leaders hope
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Hoover updated its 25-year-old payroll system in July, but it wasn't a smooth transition. The switch to the new system caused "glitches" that overpaid and underpaid some employees. "It's been a number of different things. Some of them were coding errors. Some...
ABC 33/40 News
Area agencies offering heating help to those in need
It's just November and many families, however, are worried about how to make ends meet headed into winter. Inflation is already making it difficult to put food on the table and now, here come the heating bills. Some help is available through the low income home energy assistance program. Alabama...
ABC 33/40 News
Escaped inmate found dead in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An inmate who escaped from custody in Morgan County was found dead Monday. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Darrell Bruce Reeves, a trustee who was is in the custody of the town in Falkville, walked off a jobsite Friday. The sheriff's office...
Comments / 0