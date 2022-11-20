ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
AL.com

Want a beer at the World Cup? Bars packed amid Qatar’s alcohol limits

Chris, a British fan in Qatar for the World Cup, tried to order a beer with his dinner at a kebab joint on Sunday. He was quickly rebuffed. He sighed and settled for a lemonade instead. “If I were a few years younger, I wouldn’t have even come to this World Cup,” said Chris, a 34-year-old sales manager from London who declined to give his last name for privacy reasons.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
ABC News

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 22

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway and stakes are already high. So far, we’ve seen Ecuador defeat host nation Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup opener on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History

Well, nobody saw that coming. Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run

Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0

The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NBC Sports

Netherlands vs Ecuador: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A as both aim to make it two wins from two as they aim to qualify for the last 16 as soon as possible. Ecuador were good value for their win against Qatar as Enner Valencia gave them a focal point up front and the South American side impressed with yet another solid defensively display.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy