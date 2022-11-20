Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Budweiser Reveals What It'll Do With Unsellable World Cup Beer
Budweiser announced it plan of what to do with the beer it intended to sell during the World Cup.
Want a beer at the World Cup? Bars packed amid Qatar’s alcohol limits
Chris, a British fan in Qatar for the World Cup, tried to order a beer with his dinner at a kebab joint on Sunday. He was quickly rebuffed. He sighed and settled for a lemonade instead. “If I were a few years younger, I wouldn’t have even come to this World Cup,” said Chris, a 34-year-old sales manager from London who declined to give his last name for privacy reasons.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fans chant ‘we want beer’ during Qatar match
Ecuador fans chanted "Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!" or "We want beer!" on Sunday as their national team defeated host Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
ABC News
Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
‘We believe in open dialogue’: Australian government continues talks with Qatar at World Cup
The federal minister for sport, Anika Wells, says the Australian government has opted to engage with rather than snub Qatar over its controversy-plagued World Cup
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 22
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway and stakes are already high. So far, we’ve seen Ecuador defeat host nation Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup opener on...
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History
Well, nobody saw that coming. Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
Ready to party: Budweiser reveals plans for beer banned from World Cup
Days after the announcement that alcohol sales would be banned at the World Cup, event sponsor Budweiser has revealed its plans for the beer that was originally intended for sale. Two days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the decision was made to ban beer sales at...
ng-sportingnews.com
Budweiser's World Cup beer solution: Winning country will receive unsold booze after Qatar ban
There was already a lot on the line for the countries competing in the 2022 World Cup, but Budweiser managed to raise the stakes on eve of the tournament. The winner of the World Cup will now receive the supply of beer that the American beer brand had initially planned to sell at stadiums during the event.
Cristiano Ronaldo suspended 2 games for 'improper' conduct in April match
The English Football Association announced Wednesday that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended two games after slapping a fan's phone out of his hand after an April match.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Serbia in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
There is no bigger side in World Cup history than Brazil. The South American giants stand apart as the most successful side in the tournament's illustrious roll of honor, and at Qatar 2022 they have the chance to return to the summit of the global game. Despite boasting five World...
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. Serbia prediction, odds and pick – 11/24/2022
The Brazilian national team will face the Serbian national team in Group G of the World Cup! It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Brazil-Serbia prediction and pick. To nobody’s surprise, Brazil is FIFA’s No. 1 team entering the World Cup. led by Neymar Jr.,...
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NBC Sports
Netherlands vs Ecuador: How to watch live, stream link, team news
The Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A as both aim to make it two wins from two as they aim to qualify for the last 16 as soon as possible. Ecuador were good value for their win against Qatar as Enner Valencia gave them a focal point up front and the South American side impressed with yet another solid defensively display.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had...
