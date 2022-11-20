ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laptopmag.com

7 best extended Black Friday Beats headphone deals 2022

Extended BlacK Friday 2022 deals continue with huge discounts on Beats headphones. Retailers are known to offer the lowest prices of the year on Beats wireless headphones even after Black Friday. So if you're on the hunt for new earbuds or over ear headphones, you've come to the right place....
laptopmag.com

Top 7 lowest price Black Friday Apple deals right now

There are 7 lowest Black Friday Apple deals to nab before Black Friday 2022 officially starts. Now is the best time of the year to save big on a MacBook, iPad, AirPods or Apple TV 4K. For Black Friday, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for $1,999 (opens...
laptopmag.com

HyperX desktop microphone is 25% off during Black Friday — Don't miss this great deal

Black Friday is here and we're ready to show you the goods. In this spotlight, we're taking a look at the HyperX QuadCast S, a beloved desktop microphone that will make you look and feel like a professional if you're a streamer or even just a gamer who wants to sound great. You can get your hands on the HyperX QuadCast S for $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
laptopmag.com

Sling TV Black Friday deal throws in a free Fire TV Stick — how to redeem

Black Friday streaming deals amount to epic savings on today's best streaming services.Sling TV's best Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) throws in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with your subscription. Plus, you'll get one free month of Hallmark Channel when you add Lifestyle Extra to your base package.
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2022: Best discounts on PS5, Xbox, Switch, chairs and more

Black Friday has arrived and it’s undoubtedly the biggest sales event of the year, with huge savings on products ranging from the latest TVs to essential home appliances. Chances are, if there’s something on your Christmas wish list, the sale is a great opportunity to buy it.One particular area that has seen some decent bargains is gaming, with the latest games on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch receiving a decent discount from Amazon, Currys and more.. Accessories such as gaming laptops, monitors and keyboards can be found with a significant price decrease as well, and we’ve even managed to spot...
laptopmag.com

Let's go! $12 off Pokemon Legends Arceus in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are still rolling out! Don't miss top sales on the best Nintendo Switch games, such as Pokemon Legends Arceus. Right now you can get Pokemon Legends Arceus for just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $12 off its original retail price of $59. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has is for the same price in their Black Friday sale.
laptopmag.com

NordVPN is just $2.99 a month in Black Friday sale — get 3 months for free

Black Friday 2022 is the best time to save big on laptops, tablets, and more. But to stay safe while surfing the web, you'll want to check out this NordVPN Black Friday deal that's down to $2.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its secure, high-speed VPN. Right now,...
laptopmag.com

Google Pixel Buds A-Series hit rock bottom price of $64 at Amazon

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series is one of our top picks for best wireless (opens in new tab) earbuds. And thanks to this early Cyber Monday deal, they're at their best price yet. Currently, you can get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $64 (opens in new tab)at Amazon —their lowest price yet. Typically, these wireless buds retail for $99, so that's $35 in savings.
laptopmag.com

Surface Laptop Go 2 drops $100 off in this epic Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are here, and while some may be dwindling away, you can still get the best deals on budget laptops such as Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2. In this limited time sale, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is just $599 at Best Buy. Normally $699 (opens in new tab), that's $100 off it's original price!
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
laptopmag.com

Ultra Wide Samsung 49-inch monitor drops to $899

During this pre-Black Friday deal at Samsung, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey is down to a stellar price. Amazon now offers the Samsung Odyssey G9 for $899 (opens in new tab), Formerly $1,499; that's $600 off and its lowest price ever. It's one of the best Black Friday Early Access Sale monitor deals available this week.

