YouTuber burns Nvidia by building AMD-based gaming rig with Ryzen 5 5600X and Radeon RX 6800 XT for less than an RTX 4080 at MSRP
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 hasn’t been shown much love by the gaming community, with retailers apparently struggling to shift their stock (although one happy side effect is that scalpers on eBay will also be ruing a purchase). The card was released with an MSRP of US$1,199, which is US$400 shy of the seemingly vastly superior RTX 4090 unit. With unspectacular specifications that have generally failed to impress the tech world, the RTX 4080 may soon witness a massive price cut to help boost sales, while one YouTuber has suggested that viewers should just build a whole gaming PC for around the same money instead.
Deal | 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor gets a significant price cut on Amazon
The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor with a 1000R 2K QLED panel and 240 Hz refresh rate is discounted on Amazon. It can be purchased for US$1,045, 25% lower than its asking price. The Samsung Odyssey G9 bedazzled fans and enthusiasts alike back when it was launched in June 2020....
Vivo X90 Pro+: Premium smartphone launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 1-inch camera sensor, custom ISP and an exorbitant price tag
A torrent of leaks and teasers revealed pretty much everything there was to know about the Vivo X90 series. The Vivo X90 Pro+, in particular, had a tricked-out spec sheet with some of the best hardware in the industry. While the leaks were mostly accurate about the phone, they left out a not-so-insignificant amount of details, which Vivo explained at length at the phone's Chinese launch event. While it is too early to jump to conclusions, the smartphone has the potential to take on, and likely defeat, behemoths like the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
Beelink unveils Intel Core i7-1260P-powered SEi12 Pro mini PC
Although it hasn't been officially announced yet, the Beelink SEi12 Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor is already available for purchase. The prices start at US$599.99 for the barebone version and go up to US$799.99 for the configuration that includes 32 GB of memory and a 500 GB SSD.
Qualcomm unveils Oryon Arm-based custom CPU cores coming to mobile PCs in 2023
The Oryon CPU core will be compatible with the Snapdragon platform, so it should be powering Qualcomm's upcoming Windows on Arm devices, but the technology can also be scaled for smartphones, AI-assisted driving, VR/AR and networking devices. With the Nuvia acquisition, Qualcomm signaled that it has serious plans to take...
Honor Magic Vs: New flagship foldable lands in China as company reveals global launch window
Honor has launched the Magic Vs in China, a smartphone that the company claims ‘pushes industry benchmarks’ in not only design and performance, but also in user experience and display quality. Available from today in China for CNY 7,499 (~US$1,050), Honor has teased when the Magic Vs will be coming to markets, too.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti desktop graphics card upgraded with faster GDDR6X memory modules
Despite two Ada Lovelace SKUs being officially on the market, Nvidia still hasn't given up on Ampere. It continues to launch a slew of confusingly-specced graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB and the GA102-powered GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Thankfully, some of the changes will affect Nvidia's existing stock. A report from MyDrivers (via Videocardz) says the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will exclusively use GDDR6X memory.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Premium earbuds to land Qualcomm aptX Lossless support
It has not been long since Bose announced the QuietComfort Earbuds II, but it has already revealed that a new feature will soon be heading to the premium earbuds. Introduced in early September for US$299, Bose bills the QuietComfort Earbuds as offering the 'world's best noise cancellation'. While that claim does not reference the earbuds' audio quality, Bose may soon have reason to brag about the QuietComfort Earbuds II in this regard too.
iQOO 11 tipped to launch in Malaysia as well as China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an imaging co-processor
The iQOO 11 is now officially in the race to launch as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered premium Android smartphone. It and its possible 11 Pro sibling can reasonably be expected to do so from China to start off with. However, and somewhat surprisingly, the brand has just started its campaign to this same effect on its official Malaysian Facebook page.
Xiaomi Wireless Switch Bluetooth Version with triple controls launches
The Xiaomi Wireless Switch Bluetooth Version has been launched in China. The smart home gadget can trigger many Mijia devices as long as it is connected via Bluetooth 5.0 to a compatible mesh gateway device, such as the Xiao AI Speaker or the Xiaomi Multi-Mode Gateway 2. For example, you could use the button to trigger a single light or a whole smart scene; a movie night scene could include closing smart curtains, turning off lights and starting the TV.
MSI Holiday 2022 deals: Enticing offers on incredible laptops for work and play
Savory discounts for all. Holiday season is here, and MSI is once again back with exciting deals on laptops across all budgets. With massive discounts on gaming and business laptops, everyone can have their pick from some of the best devices for work and play. (Sponsored article.) MSI Laptop Intel...
Nireeka Revenant e-bike with 1,000 W motor and ABS is crowdfunding on Indiegogo
The Nireeka Revenant e-bike is crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The bicycle has integrated ABS, a more unusual feature for an e-bike. The system uses speed sensors on the front wheel to detect your speed and a situation where the wheels could lock. The standard bike model has a 250 W motor and 480 Wh battery.
Garmin Q4 update rollout underway with new features like Morning Report and Running Power
Garmin has released its Q4 update for a wide range of its products. For example, Fenix 7 and Epix smartwatches can benefit from the new features; a complete list of devices which will receive the update can be found below. Many tools included in the update have already been rolled out to some eligible watches in Beta and Alpha forms. However, this announcement marks the start of a wider rollout of the new software.
AirTulip Sleep smart headboard with built-in air purifier and Apple Watch support is crowdfunding
The AirTulip Sleep smart headboard is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company claims it is the only smart headboard with an integrated air purifier. Not only does the gadget use ULPA filtration to ensure the air around the bed is pure by removing pollen, dust, dander and pollution, but it can also regulate the temperature in the room, which could improve the quality of your sleep. For example, the company claims the product can help with snoring, sleep apnea and night sweats.
Xiaomi 13: Leaker describes new 50 MP camera sensor with OIS and 120 W fast charging for upcoming flagship
Digital Chat Station claims to have learned of more Xiaomi 13 details just a few days after Xiaomi confirmed the smartphone’s reliance on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With the design of the Xiaomi 13 already known, Digital Chat Station asserts that Xiaomi will equip the device with a 1080p AMOLED display rather than a 1220p one like the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.
One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule
In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
OnePlus Ace 2 specifications leak online with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 100 W fast charging
The OnePlus Ace is less than a year old, but Yogesh Brar has already obtained several specifications for its successor. Thought to be arriving in other markets as the Realme GT Neo 4, the OnePlus Ace 2 may well be a Chinese exclusive. Still, its specifications should apply to other markets.
Corsair TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock arrives with support for dual 4K HDR displays
The Corsair TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock has been launched. The gadget lets you add ten more ports to your connected Mac, PC or Chromebook. There are three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C outputs with a 40 Gbps transfer speed, and you can connect the gadget to your device via a fourth Thunderbolt 4 port. Plus, the product is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 gadgets.
Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Bay Area
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has opened its first same-day delivery facility in the Bay Area. The sprawling warehouse is located in Richmond near Point Pinole.
Motorola Moto X40 official AnTuTu Benchmark leak boasts of Dimensity 9200-killing performance
Motorola has started teasing the Moto X40 as its next-gen flagship Android smartphone, although it has yet to reveal a final design, launch date or even key specs for the device besides its possession of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Nevertheless, a company spokesperson claims not being able to help but reveal that the X40's new platform beats that of a main rival in terms of AnTuTu scores.
