Read full article on original website
Related
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee
After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Senegalese fans in Qatar react ahead of the game against the Netherlands
The African champions open their campaign against Group A opponents, the Netherlands. Senegalese fans in Qatar react ahead of the game.
NBC San Diego
Poland's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
Poland is back at the World Cup, and its superstar striker is a big reason why. The team faced a win-or-go-home UEFA World Cup playoff against Sweden in March with a ticket to Qatar on the line. After a scoreless first half, Robert Lewandowski put Poland on the board with a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Piotr Zieliński padded Poland’s lead in the 72nd minute and the team secured a World Cup berth with a 2-0 victory.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
If yesterday started with a bang, today it was more of a whimper, as Croatia and Morocco played out arguably the worst game of the tournament so far in a 0-0 draw. But then things really got going, courtesy of Japan and Spain!. Day Three at the 2022 FIFA World...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
‘We believe in open dialogue’: Australian government continues talks with Qatar at World Cup
The federal minister for sport, Anika Wells, says the Australian government has opted to engage with rather than snub Qatar over its controversy-plagued World Cup
World Cup: Japan shock Germany and Spain run riot on day four in Qatar
Japan provided the shock on day four of the World Cup 2022, beating Germany 2-1 in the opening match of Group E.Ilkay Gundogan had given the Germans a first-half lead before goals from Japanese substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano turned the game around.The shock result follows Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday.In Group E’s other fixture, Spain ran riot against Costa Rica, winning 7-0 and establishing themselves as one of the tournament favourites in the process.Elsewhere, Morocco and Croatia drew 0-0 in Group F, while Belgium squeezed past Canada 1-0.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More North Korea launches country’s largest-ever ICBM missileWill Ferrell roasts England team ahead of World Cup match vs USAFifa president is ‘beyond redemption,’ says broadcaster Michael Parkinson
How Qatar ended up hosting the World Cup
With the World Cup now underway in Qatar, many are wondering how this moment arrived -- that a tiny Gulf nation with little footballing history ended up hosting the biggest event the sport has to offer.
Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina is the greatest upset in World Cup history, says data company
Argentina has won the World Cup twice -- in 1978 and 1986 -- but at Qatar 2022 La Albiceleste wrote its name into the history books in an altogether different way.
UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom.
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
Qatar critic Denmark meets Arab nation Tunisia at World Cup
When Denmark meets Tunisia in the World Cup it will pit one of the most outspoken critics of the tournament being hosted by Qatar against one of the four Arab nations competing
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 (France made light...
Saudi Arabia's Previous World Cup Results Show Just How Unexpected Win Over Argentina Was
Saudi Arabia's shock 2-1 win over Argentina was only their fourth victory in FIFA World Cup history.
Comments / 0