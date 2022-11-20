Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WALA-TV FOX10
Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
WEAR
Trial date set for man charged with murdering 26-year-old Escambia County man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A trial date is set for the man charged with killing a 26-year-old man at an Escambia County home in late October. Jacob Colville, 29, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. Colville was indicted on Nov. 10 along with...
wtvy.com
Judge set bail at more than $1.8 million for man accused of murder, police shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A prosecutor on Tuesday said Zachery Hannah would be a prime candidate for a no-bail order under a constitutional amendment approved by voters this month. Just one problem – Aniah’s Law has not yet officially taken effect. Instead, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis...
WEAR
Pensacola man identified as fatal suspect in Walton County officer-involved shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office released the name of the suspect who died in the offer-involved shooting in Miramar Beach last week. Deputies say the suspect was 39-year-old Jesse Mavrick Minton, of Pensacola. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened after deputies responded to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother to Chickasaw homicide victim speaks out after latest arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the mother of a 21-year-old woman who was gunned down at a home in Chickasaw last week. Kimberly Robles was killed after investigators say two men pulled up to the house and shot her several times. An arrest was made late...
WEAR
Authorities reviewing all past cases of Baldwin County deputy charged with drug possession
BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators are now reviewing all the past cases of a Baldwin County deputy arrested last week. Robert Dewberry was arrested and fired for drug possession. The investigation started after a tip from the community that he was using kratom. Deputies found kratom and methamphetamine in his...
WEAR
UPDATE: Missing 68-year-old man located by Escambia County deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jolly has been located, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance looking for a missing 68-year-old man Tuesday night. Dennis Jolly, 68, was last seen Tuesday on the 7900 block of Kipling Street in Escambia County. The...
WEAR
Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
WEAR
New details released in Escambia County crash that injured 23-year-old pregnant woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More details are being released on a crash Monday in Escambia County that left a 23-year-old pregnant woman hospitalized. Florida Highway Patrol tells WEAR News on Tuesday that the pregnant Pensacola woman was the passenger in the single-vehicle crash. The driver is a 20-year-old man from Enterprise, Alabama.
WEAR
Impacted family reacts to sentencing of former Santa Rosa County lieutenant
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office lieutenant was sentenced to federal prison Monday for lying to the FBI. The sentencing comes after a years-long wire fraud investigation. Scott Haines was sentenced to just over a year in federal prison Monday after a plea deal...
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with putting alcohol in baby's bottle
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola woman intentionally put alcohol in a baby bottle, causing a child to get sick, according to an arrest report. Cecil Bryant is charged with aggravated child abuse. The report states on the evening of Nov. 1 that an investigator with the Department of...
WEAR
Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
WEAR
23-year-old pregnant woman hospitalized after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old pregnant woman was hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in Escambia County. It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1100-block of Webster Drive in Mayfair. The woman, who is 35 weeks pregnant, has been taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
WEAR
Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge for second time this month
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For the second time this month, a truck crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Wednesday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pictures show the box truck is stuck under the bridge after crashing into it. The roof of...
WEAR
Century man allegedly strangles, cuts ex-girlfriend's face in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Century man Wednesday for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend at her apartment. 43-year-old Caesar Martinez is charged with armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated battery, battery by strangulation and damage of property - criminal mischief. According to an Escambia...
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants
An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
Kids allegedly steal car from McDonald’s, lead police on chase: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested two juveniles over the weekend for stealing a car and leading police on a chase. According to officials, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard after receiving a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived at McDonald’s, the victim said […]
WEAR
Deputies: Molino man arrested for placing tracking device in ex-girlfriend's car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Molino man Monday for allegedly leaving a tracking device in his ex-friends car. 23-year-old Baily Wilson is charged with unlawful use of a tracking device - installing tracking devices tracking applications. According to the sheriff's office, Wilson's ex-girlfriend told...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office divers successfully recover stolen SUV from Yellow River
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team successfully recovered a stolen SUV out of the waters of the Yellow River Sunday. The dive team says they spent around an hour in the cold water, which was recorded at around 52 degrees at the time of the recovery.
