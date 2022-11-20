ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Century, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Missing 68-year-old man located by Escambia County deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jolly has been located, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance looking for a missing 68-year-old man Tuesday night. Dennis Jolly, 68, was last seen Tuesday on the 7900 block of Kipling Street in Escambia County. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
ELBERTA, AL
WEAR

Impacted family reacts to sentencing of former Santa Rosa County lieutenant

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office lieutenant was sentenced to federal prison Monday for lying to the FBI. The sentencing comes after a years-long wire fraud investigation. Scott Haines was sentenced to just over a year in federal prison Monday after a plea deal...
WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with putting alcohol in baby's bottle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola woman intentionally put alcohol in a baby bottle, causing a child to get sick, according to an arrest report. Cecil Bryant is charged with aggravated child abuse. The report states on the evening of Nov. 1 that an investigator with the Department of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
MILTON, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants

An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Molino man arrested for placing tracking device in ex-girlfriend's car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Molino man Monday for allegedly leaving a tracking device in his ex-friends car. 23-year-old Baily Wilson is charged with unlawful use of a tracking device - installing tracking devices tracking applications. According to the sheriff's office, Wilson's ex-girlfriend told...
MOLINO, FL

